Travel Apps Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Case Studies, Key Trends, Challenges, and Recommendations

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Travel Apps (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the key theme of travel apps in the travel and tourism sector. Trave apps is taking on greater importance as travel companies look to build customer loyalty and improve customer experience. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of travel apps in action.



This report takes an in-depth look at the theme of travel apps and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of travel apps.

It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on travel apps.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the impact of travel apps on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme.

Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in travel apps.

Discover companies that are leading in the space.

Analyze real-world trends created by integrating travel apps across the travel & tourism space and throughout the traveler journey.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Impacts

Challenges

Recommendations

Case studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Venture financing trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Value Chain

Intermediaries

Transportation

Lodging

Destinations

Travel services

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Travel intermediaries sector scorecard

Rail and road transport sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accor

Airbnb

AirHelp

American Airlines

Booking Holdings

British Airways

Carnival Corporation

Citymapper

Curb

easyJet

Expedia Group

Hilton

Hopper

Komoot

Lyft

MakeMyTrip.com

Marriott International

OYO Rooms

Rome2Rio

Sygic Travel

Trip.com

Turo

Uber

Wanderlog

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjf8xo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.