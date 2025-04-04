Rogers Communications Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations for Senior Notes to Facilitate Subsidiary Equity Investment

TORONTO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B; NYSE: RCI) (“Rogers”) today announced that it has commenced consent solicitations to amend the indentures governing certain of its outstanding US dollar-denominated and Canadian dollar-denominated notes, including notes originally issued by Shaw Communications Inc. (collectively the “Consent Solicitations”), as listed in the table below (the “Notes”). The Consent Solicitations are being made in connection with the subsidiary equity investment announced today by Rogers and Blackstone. Rogers intends to use substantially all of the net proceeds of the subsidiary equity investment to repay debt. The subsidiary equity investment will be reported as equity in Rogers’ consolidated financial statements, and is expected to be considered an equity investment by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc., S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc., and DBRS Limited. Rogers believes that the subsidiary equity investment does not constitute debt of a type that is limited by the indentures governing Rogers’ notes. However, because of the innovative and multi-faceted nature of the subsidiary equity investment, Rogers has determined it is prudent to seek the requisite consents from the holders of each series of Rogers’ notes listed below to implement an amendment to the applicable indentures for the purpose of unequivocally clarifying that the subsidiary equity investment is not subject to the covenant limiting debt of Rogers’ subsidiaries or the other negative covenants of, and is otherwise permitted by, and does not constitute a default under, the applicable indentures.

Title of Series of Notes CUSIP Numbers Aggregate Principal

Amount Outstanding Consent Fee(1) 3.625% Senior Notes due 2025 775109BE0 US$700,000,000 US$1.00 2.90% Senior Notes due 2026 775109BF7 US$500,000,000 US$1.00 3.20% Senior Notes due 2027 775109CB5 /

775109CG4 US$1,300,000,000 US$1.00 5.00% Senior Notes due 2029 775109DE8 US$1,250,000,000 US$1.00 3.80% Senior Notes due 2032 775109CC3 /

C7923QAG3 /

775109CH2 US$2,000,000,000 US$1.00 5.30% Senior Notes due 2034 775109DF5 US$1,250,000,000 US$1.00 7.50% Senior Notes due 2038 775109AL5 US$350,000,000 US$1.00 4.50% Senior Notes due 2042 775109BZ3 /

775109CJ8 US$750,000,000 US$1.00 4.50% Senior Notes due 2043 775109AX9 US$500,000,000 US$1.00 5.45% Senior Notes due 2043 775109AZ4 US$650,000,000 US$1.00 5.00% Senior Notes due 2044 775109BB6 US$1,050,000,000 US$1.00 4.300% Senior Notes due 2048 775109BG5 US$750,000,000 US$1.00 4.350% Senior Notes due 2049 775109BN0 US$1,250,000,000 US$1.00 3.700% Senior Notes due 2049 775109BP5 US$1,000,000,000 US$1.00 4.55% Senior Notes due 2052 775109CD1 /

775109CK5 US$2,000,000,000 US$1.00 8.750% Senior (Secured) Second Priority Debentures due 2032 77509NAF0 US$200,000,000 US$1.00 5.65% Senior Notes due 2026 775109CU3 CAD$500,000,000 CAD$1.00 3.65% Senior Notes due 2027 775109BK6 CAD$1,500,000,000 CAD$1.00 5.70% Senior Notes due 2028 775109CV1 CAD$1,000,000,000 CAD$1.00 3.75% Senior Notes due 2029 775109BT7 CAD$1,000,000,000 CAD$1.00 3.25% Senior Notes due 2029 775109BJ9 CAD$1,000,000,000 CAD$1.00 5.80% Senior Notes due 2030 775109CW9 CAD$500,000,000 CAD$1.00 4.25% Senior Notes due 2032 775109BV2 CAD$1,000,000,000 CAD$1.00 5.90% Senior Notes due 2033 775109DA6 CAD$1,000,000,000 CAD$1.00 6.68% Senior Notes due 2039 775109AP6 CAD$500,000,000 CAD$1.00 6.11% Senior Notes due 2040 775109AQ4 CAD$800,000,000 CAD$1.00 6.56% Senior Notes due 2041 775109AT8 CAD$400,000,000 CAD$1.00 5.25% Senior Notes due 2052 775109BX8 CAD$1,000,000,000 CAD$1.00 3.80% Senior Notes due 2027(2) 775109CM1 CAD$300,000,000 CAD$1.00 4.40% Senior Notes due 2028(2) 775109CP4 CAD$500,000,000 CAD$1.00 3.30% Senior Notes due 2029(2) 775109CQ2 CAD$500,000,000 CAD$1.00 2.90% Senior Notes due 2030(2) 775109CS8 CAD$500,000,000 CAD$1.00 6.75% Senior Notes due 2039(2) 775109CT6 CAD$1,450,000,000 CAD$1.00 4.25% Senior Notes due 2049(2) 775109CR0 CAD$300,000,000 CAD$1.00



(1) For each US$1,000 principal amount of US dollar denominated notes (the “USD Notes”) or CAD$1,000 principal amount of Canadian dollar denominated notes (the “CAD Notes”), as applicable.

(2) Denotes Notes originally issued by Shaw Communications Inc. (collectively, the “Shaw Notes”)

Subject to the conditions described in the applicable consent solicitation statements dated April 4, 2025, as amended from time to time (collectively the “Consent Solicitation Statements”), Rogers is seeking consent from the holders of each series of Notes to, as applicable:

(i) amend the applicable indentures to implement the clarifying amendment described above and

(ii) amend the indentures for the Shaw Notes to align certain non-financial terms with the corresponding terms in the indentures governing the other CAD Notes issued by Rogers

(collectively, the “Proposed Amendments”).

The adoption of a Proposed Amendment, other than with respect to the Shaw Notes, will require the consent of holders of a majority of the principal amount of the outstanding Notes of such series as of the applicable Record Date, and the adoption of the Proposed Amendments with respect to the Shaw Notes will require the consent of a majority of the principal amount of the outstanding Shaw Notes, considered as one class. Receipt of the requisite consent with respect to one series of Notes is not a condition to the completion of the consent solicitation with respect to any other series of Notes.

Each Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on April 15, 2025 (such date and time with respect to a Consent Solicitation, as the same may be extended by Rogers from time to time, in its sole discretion, the “Expiration Time”). Only holders of record of the Notes of a series as of 5:00 p.m. (ET) on April 3, 2025 (the “Record Date”), are eligible to deliver consents to the Proposed Amendment applicable to such series of Notes in the applicable Consent Solicitation. Rogers may, in its sole discretion, terminate, extend or amend any Consent Solicitation with regard to a series of Notes at any time as described in the Consent Solicitation Statements.

Only holders of Notes as of the Record Date who deliver a valid consent prior to the Expiration Time (and do not, in the case of the USD Notes, validly revoke such consent prior to the earlier of (x) the applicable Effective Date (as defined in the applicable Consent Solicitation Statement) and (y) 5:00 p.m. (ET) on April 15, 2025 ) will be eligible to receive consideration for delivering consents, subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Consent Solicitation. The consent fee for each US$1,000 principal amount or CAD$1,000 principal amount, as applicable, of Notes of a series for which a valid consent is delivered prior to the Expiration Time, and not, in the case of the USD Notes, validly revoked prior to the applicable deadline, will be as set forth in the table above. No consent fee will be paid with respect to a series of Notes if the requisite consent in respect of such series is not received prior to the Expiration Time. Payment of the consent fees with respect to each series of Notes is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver by Rogers) of certain conditions, including receipt of the applicable requisite consents and, for each series of Notes other than the Shaw Notes, the consummation of the subsidiary equity investment. Payment of the consent fees with respect to the Shaw Notes is not conditioned on the consummation of the subsidiary equity investment.

This press release is for informational purposes only and the Consent Solicitations are being made solely on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the applicable Consent Solicitation Statement. Further, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities. The Consent Solicitation Statements do not constitute a solicitation of consents in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such solicitation under applicable securities laws. Copies of the Consent Solicitation Statements may be obtained from D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Information and Tabulation Agent for the USD Consent Solicitations at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (866) 828-6934 (all others, toll free), or email at rci@dfking.com and TSX Investor Solutions Inc., the Information Agent for the CAD Consent Solicitations at (866) 356-6140 (toll free) or email at rogersconsent@tmx.com. Holders of the Notes are urged to review the Consent Solicitation Statements for the detailed terms of the consent solicitations and the procedures for consenting to the Proposed Amendments.

Any persons with questions regarding the USD Consent Solicitations should contact the Lead Solicitation Agents as follows:

BofA Securities

Bank of America Tower

620 South Tryon Street, 20th Floor

Charlotte, North Carolina 28255

Attn: Liability Management Group

Collect: (980) 387-3907

Toll Free: (888) 292-0070

Email: debt_advisory@bofa.com RBC Capital Markets, LLC

200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10281

Attn: Liability Management Group

Toll-Free: +1 (877) 381-2099

Call: +1 (212) 618-7843

Email: liability.management@rbccm.com Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

250 Vesey Street

New York, NY 10281

Attn: Debt Capital Markets

Toll Free: +1 (800) 372-3930

Collect: +1 (212) 225-5559

Email: LM@scotiabank.com







Any persons with questions regarding the CAD Consent Solicitations should contact the Lead Solicitation Agents as follows:

Merrill Lynch Canada Inc.

Brookfield Place

Bay/Wellington Tower

181 Bay Street, Suite 400

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2V8

Toll-Free: (888) 292-0070

Collect: (980) 387-3907

E-Mail: debt_advisory@bofa.com RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

200 Bay Street, Royal Bank Plaza North

Tower, 2nd Floor

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2W7

Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone (Local): (416) 842-6311

Telephone (Toll-Free): (877) 381-2099

E-Mail: liability.management@rbccm.com Scotia Capital Inc.

40 Temperance Street

4th Floor

Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4

Collect: 1-416-863-7438

E-mail: LM@scotiabank.com

Attention: Liability Management



Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward‐looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”) about, among other things, (1) the Consent Solicitations, payment of the consent fees and the subsidiary equity investment, and (2) the expected terms of, the accounting and equity treatment for, and use of proceeds from, the subsidiary equity investment.

This forward-looking information is based on a number of expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Actual events and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by forward‐looking information if the underlying expectations and assumptions prove incorrect or our objectives, strategies or intentions change or as a result of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, (1) new interpretations or accounting standards, or changes to existing interpretations and accounting standards, from accounting standards bodies, (2) changes to the methodology, criteria or conclusions used by rating agencies in assessing or assigning equity treatment or equity credit to the subsidiary equity investment or our subordinated notes, (3) we may not complete the subsidiary equity investment on the anticipated terms or at all, and (4) the other risks described under the headings “About Forward Looking Information” and “Risks and Uncertainties Affecting our Business” in our management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. We are under no obligation to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

Investor Relations

1-844-801-4792

investor.relations@rci.rogers.com