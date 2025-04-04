Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 38 0215

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 04/09/202504/09/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,0314,630
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.567/7.68098.600/6.660
Total Number of Bids Received 2321
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,7814,830
Total Number of Successful Bids 1620
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1620
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.567/7.68098.600/6.660
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.800/7.55099.100/6.600
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.567/7.68098.600/6.660
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.653/7.64098.783/6.640
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.800/7.55099.100/6.600
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.500/7.72098.500/6.670
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.625/7.65098.772/6.640
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.351.04

