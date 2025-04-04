|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|04/09/2025
|04/09/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,031
|4,630
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.567
|/
|7.680
|98.600
|/
|6.660
|Total Number of Bids Received
|23
|21
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,781
|4,830
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|20
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|20
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.567
|/
|7.680
|98.600
|/
|6.660
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.800
|/
|7.550
|99.100
|/
|6.600
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.567
|/
|7.680
|98.600
|/
|6.660
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.653
|/
|7.640
|98.783
|/
|6.640
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.800
|/
|7.550
|99.100
|/
|6.600
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.500
|/
|7.720
|98.500
|/
|6.670
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.625
|/
|7.650
|98.772
|/
|6.640
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.35
|1.04
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 38 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
