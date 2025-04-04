Foremost Clean Energy Commences 2025 Drilling Program at Hatchet Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the “Company”) an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 exploration drill program (the “Drill Program”) at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Project ("Hatchet"), located in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The 2,000 metre helicopter-supported diamond drill program commenced recently and is being conducted on behalf of Foremost by Dahrouge Geological Consulting (“DGC”). Drill testing during this program is expected to evaluate the project’s top exploration prospects at both the Tuning Fork target area (“Tuning Fork”) and Richardson target area (“Richardson”).

“We are excited to commence this fully-funded drill program at Hatchet.” said Jason Barnard, Foremost’s President and CEO, “This program represents a significant step forward for Foremost, launching our first exploration drill program in the Athabasca Basin, designed to evaluate several discovery-ready target areas on well-situated and advanced exploration project that is part of our unique collaboration with Denison Mines Corp. (‘Denison’). Our drill targets for this program have been designed to test interpreted structures and conductive breaks identified based on the wealth of historic exploration already completed on this exciting property.”

Hatchet is located within 1.5 km of the Athabasca Basin margin, which results in shallow sandstone cover (less than 220 metres) and corresponding shallow exploration targets, enabling efficient and cost-effective drill testing. The upcoming 2025 drill campaign plans to capitalize on this advantage, including multiple drill holes to advance the evaluation of several target areas – each of which are highly prospective and have potential for discovery or which will benefit in future drill programs from additional reconnaissance.

Tuning Fork

The shallow drill targets at Tuning Fork (Figure 1) comprise 1,000 m of the planned drilling with an unconformity depth ranging from 120 – 160m. Historical and the 2024 drilling program have identified prominent structures and alteration along conductive trends identified via ground electromagnetic (“EM”) surveys that are coincident with previously identified mineralization that is located near structures at the unconformity. A folded conductive package of graphitic metasediments adjacent to the structure underscores the key elements for uranium mineralization.





Figure 1 – Tuning Fork - 2025 drilling target locations and proposed drillholes

Richardson

The balance of drilling at Hatchet during this program (~1,000 m) is planned to consist of follow up drilling and reconnaissance drilling at the Richardson target area. A series of discrete linear EM conductive anomalies (~7 km in total length) comprise the Richardson target area. Historical drilling (Figure 2) has confirmed the presence of mineralization along the conductive trend at and immediately below the unconformity. Follow up drilling is designed to test the continuity of mineralization along strike and obtain structural data on mineralized structures identified in historical holes. Additional drilling is expected to test certain prospective unexplored conductive trends to evaluate the potential to host uranium mineralization.





Figure 2 – Richardson Trend - 2025 drill targets and proposed drillholes

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jordan Pearson, P. Geo., Project Geologist for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who has prepared and reviewed the content of this press release.

A qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate the historical results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is a rapidly growing North American uranium and lithium exploration company. The Company holds an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%), spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the future of clean energy. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries alongside and in collaboration with Denison through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

