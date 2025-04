FOREWARN to Provide Identity Verification Services to Little Rock REALTORS® Association to Promote Agent Safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that Little Rock REALTORS® Association (“LRRA”) will offer FOREWARN® services to its 1,400+ members it serves throughout the Little Rock metropolitan area to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services offered by LRRA are available to the 1,400+ members at no additional cost to individual agents.

“It’s exciting that my home Association has made this investment into the safety of our members,” stated Carl Carter, a Little Rock REALTORS® Association member. “As a community still shaken by the tragic loss of my mom, Beverly Carter, providing access to FOREWARN further empowers agents to conduct their business in the safest way possible. I’ve been a FOREWARN user for several years now and have seen firsthand its transformative impact on how agents conduct their business and reinforcing the importance of consistent, informed workflows. As I’ve traveled the country speaking on agent safety, I’ve heard many stories from agents expressing gratitude for FOREWARN providing information they believe helped keep them safe. I’m so thankful the Little Rock REALTOR Association has brought this amazing resource to our agent family.”

Stacy Hamilton, CEO of Little Rock REALTORS® Association, added "Our top priority is ensuring the safety and success of our members by providing them with the most effective tools available. With the ever-present risks in the industry, providing FOREWARN was a clear choice. Having instant access to advanced identity verification empowers our members to make informed decisions, enhancing both their security and confidence in every interaction."

Existing LRRA members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription as an included benefit.

All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com .

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com .

