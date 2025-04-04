Loadsmart Named in the 2025 Gartner® Midmarket Context: ‘Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems’

CHICAGO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner , the world’s leading research and advisory company, recently named Loadsmart in its 2025 Midmarket Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems’ report.

This research states that, “Gartner considers midmarket shippers to be companies that spend between $25 million and $100 million on freight under management (FUM) per year across all modes of transportation.”

“We’re proud to be included in this year’s Midmarket Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,’ said Giovanni Batistella, VP of ShipperGuide at Loadsmart. “ShipperGuide TMS was built to make freight management easier, help shippers make better decisions with data, and, more importantly, save money while optimizing their freight execution. It's really about the ROI you bring to your customers.”

According to the report, “Vendors that specifically target and sell to midmarket transportation operations focus more on prioritizing the tactical execution or orchestration of transportation operations while providing a lower cost of ownership, rapid implementation, more intuitive solutions, and better support.” ShipperGuide TMS meets these expectations with features like:

All road-related transportation modes (including FTL and LTL)

Comprehensive core and some extended TMS functionality

Market rate benchmarks

Tender rejection predictions

Carrier recommendations

AI assistant functionality

ShipperGuide TMS is used by shippers across North America, including organizations like Red Gold , Scotts Miracle-Gro , and General Insulation Company . Other customers span industries such as food and beverage, retail, and logistics services.

For more information on ShipperGuide TMS, visit loadsmart.com/shipperguide .

Gartner, Midmarket Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems’, Carly West , Brock Johns , 1 April 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Loadsmart

Loadsmart offers logistics solutions powered by industry experts and next-gen technology that lower costs, increase efficiency, and digitize transportation. From Planning, Optimization, and Execution to Gate, Yard, and Dock solutions, ending with Audit & Pay capabilities, we deploy the best mix of services and technology to empower your business to move more with less. For more information, please visit https://loadsmart.com .

Media Contact

Veronica Turk

Content Marketing, Loadsmart

veronica.turk@loadsmart.com