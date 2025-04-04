BB-Builder.pro Launches Fixed-Price Guest Bathroom Remodeling Packages in Seattle—Clarity, Craftsmanship, and No Surprise Costs

Seattle, WA, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BB-Builder.pro, a trusted name in bathroom remodeling in Seattle, is excited to announce the launch of its new fixed-price guest bathroom remodeling packages—designed specifically for standard-size bathrooms (5×8, 5×9, and 5×10 feet). These packages offer Seattle homeowners a streamlined, transparent remodeling experience with clear scope, firm pricing, and zero surprises.

With three thoughtfully designed tiers, homeowners can now select a remodeling solution that fits their space, style, and budget—without getting bogged down in complex estimates or unexpected costs.

3 Fixed-Price Guest Bathroom Packages:

Package 1: Essential Refresh – $22,000

Clean and cost-effective—perfect for quick, modern upgrades.

  • Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) flooring
  • Prefabricated tub or shower unit
  • Prefabricated wall panels
  • New fixtures (faucet, vanity, toilet, etc.)
  • Efficient, professional installation

Package 2: Modern Makeover – $25,000

A stylish upgrade that blends quality with affordability.

  • Floor tile installation
  • New tub with tile wall surround
  • New plumbing fixtures
  • High-quality materials and finishes

Package 3: Luxury Spa Retreat – $30,000

A fully custom bathroom experience with premium features.

  • Custom walk-in tiled shower with tiled walls
  • Custom tile shower pan with glass door
  • Floor tile installation
  • Smart toilet
  • Upgraded lighting system and luxury finishes

All packages include professional design consultationcomplete project management, and BB-Builder.pro’s well-known attention to detail and craftsmanship. Homeowners can also personalize finishes and features to better match their individual style or needs.

Why Fixed Pricing?

Remodeling a bathroom often comes with uncertainty—hidden costs, shifting timelines, and unclear expectations. BB-Builder.pro developed these fixed-price packages to give Seattle-area homeowners peace of mindbudget control, and a smoother experience from start to finish.
This model empowers homeowners to confidently plan their renovation, knowing exactly what’s included and how much it will cost—before the first tile is laid.

Now Serving Seattle and Surrounding Areas

BB-Builder.pro’s new fixed-price guest bathroom remodeling packages are available now in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, and nearby neighborhoods. Homeowners can explore package options and schedule a free consultation by visiting www.bb-builder.pro.

About BB-Builder.pro

BB-Builder.pro is a Seattle-based remodeling company specializing in bathrooms, kitchens, and full-home renovations. Known for quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and professional service, BB-Builder.pro is committed to making the remodeling process clear, efficient, and enjoyable for every homeowner.

Media Contact:
BB-Builder.pro
206-851-4233
info@bb-builder.pro
https://bb-builder.pro

