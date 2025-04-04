Board Member Robert Griffin to Retire; William Johnson to Become Chairman of the Board

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “CVG”) announced the retirement of Robert C. Griffin, from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective May 15, 2025, without standing for re-election at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

Mr. Griffin has served as a Director since 2005 and is the current Chairman of the Board. Mr. Griffin’s retirement is not as a result of any disagreement with the Company, its management, the Board or any committee of the Board. It is expected that William C. Johnson will serve as the Chairman of the Board following Mr. Griffin’s retirement.

The Chairman of the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee, Michael Nauman, thanked Mr. Griffin for his service and leadership on the Board. "Bob has been an invaluable contributor to the Board since the Company's earliest days and provided extraordinary leadership to the Board and the Company during his tenure. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to express my appreciation for Bob’s contributions as we worked together to support the Company's strategic goals and priorities."

Mr. Griffin said, "It has been a privilege to serve the shareholders of CVG for 20 years. It has been gratifying to work with the Board and management at CVG and I look forward to following their future success." He added, " I wish my fellow directors, and CVG the very best."

Company Contact

Andy Cheung

Chief Financial Officer

CVG

IR@cvgrp.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ross Collins or Stephen Poe

Alpha IR Group

CVGI@alpha-ir.com

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

