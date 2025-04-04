OPKO Health Announces $100 Million Increase to its Existing Share Repurchase Program

MIAMI, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $100 million to the Company’s existing common stock repurchase program, bringing the aggregate capacity of the program to $200 million. Approximately $41 million of OPKO’s common stock has been repurchased under the existing program since its authorization in July 2024.

“We believe OPKO’s shares continue to be significantly undervalued and offer an attractive investment opportunity. Buying back shares supports our conviction in OPKO’s strategy as we continue to advance our pipeline in the clinic and streamline our diagnostic segment on a path to profitability,” said Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OPKO. “Our strong cash position provides the ability to continue to fund our programs, while returning capital to our shareholders.”

OPKO intends to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market purchases, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase transactions and/or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing and amount of any repurchases will be subject to general market conditions, as well as the Company’s management of capital, other investment opportunities and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares, has no time limit and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion.

OPKO currently expects to fund the repurchase program from existing cash and cash equivalents, and future cash flows. The Company had approximately 671.6 million shares outstanding as of February 24, 2025. This increased authorization, along with the prior authorization, represents approximately 14% of shares outstanding at the current stock price.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development and commercialization expertise, and its novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”), including, among other things, statements related to expected purchases under the Repurchase Program. These forward- looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed and to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new products and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR

Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100

ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com

or

Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100

bvoss@allianceadvisors.com