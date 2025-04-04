2025 Industry Report | India's Two Wheeler Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Surpass USD 33 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Two Wheeler Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The India Two Wheeler market, which has been a cornerstone of the country's transportation sector, is anticipated to witness a significant growth, with projections estimating its value to reach USD 33.20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.50%. This robust growth is reflective of the increasing demand for both traditional motorcycles and the burgeoning interest in electric scooters, catering to the diverse needs of the nation’s urban and rural populations.



Technological Innovations and Government Initiatives Fuel Growth



Technological advancements, paired with government policies promoting environmentally-friendly vehicles, have been crucial in driving the market forward. The integration of sophisticated features and the development of more energy-efficient vehicles have peaked consumer interest. Furthermore, the government's initiatives to support electric two-wheelers signal a shift towards a more sustainable transportation environment in the country.



Market Resilience and Competitive Landscape



Despite fluctuating economic conditions, the two-wheeler market has displayed resilience owing to its adaptability and consumer-centric approach. Manufacturers continue to innovate and introduce vehicles that align with evolving consumer preferences. Additionally, a strong network of service centers and aftermarket support has played an integral role in fostering customer retention and brand loyalty.



Regional and Segmental Insights



Cultural diversity and economic factors across various regions have led to distinct consumer demands, with urban areas showing a preference for feature-rich models and rural areas highlighting the need for durability and fuel efficiency. Motorcycles continue to dominate the market, valued by consumers for their performance, durability, and adaptability to different terrains.



Expansion and Future Outlook



The market is set for steady growth, propelled by the increase in disposable incomes and urbanization. Consumer aspirations and evolving lifestyle preferences are likely to maintain a strong demand for two-wheelers, making the sector a significant contributor to India's socio-economic development. The industry's emphasis on innovation, affordability, and sustainability are key to expanding the market and enhancing its global footprint.



As India's two-wheeler market continues to advance, the focus on customer-centric products, environmental responsibility, and technological ingenuity will be critical in shaping its trajectory towards the forecasted milestone of USD 33.20 billion by 2030.







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered India





Companies Featured

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Eicher Motors Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Limited

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (‘SMIPL’)

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Okinawa Autotech Internationall Private Limited

