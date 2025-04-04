2X Awarded on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025 List

MALVERN, Pa., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , a leader in subscription-based marketing as a service (MaaS), has been named to the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 2, 2025, and can be viewed on the FT.com website .

2X has been named to the Financial Times’ list of the America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the third time, earning the #102 spot for 2025—up from #114 in the 2024 edition. This consistent recognition underscores 2X’s rapid growth and sustained momentum in the dynamic B2B marketing services space.

Over the past few years, 2X has experienced significant growth, driven by strategic investments, key acquisitions, and deep partnerships across the B2B marketing ecosystem. Backed by leading private equity firms Recognize and Insight Partners, 2X has expanded its capabilities and reach through the acquisition of growth services firm Intelligent Demand and a strategic investment in Get Levrg, which offers subscription-based marketing services for startups, founder-led, and venture-backed businesses. The company also partners with cutting-edge tech leaders like 6sense and Copy.ai to deliver next-generation marketing performance and capabilities. Today, 2X supports over 150 clients, including global brands like SAP, Ricoh, Docker, Hyland, Seismic, Qlik, and GoTo. By applying enterprise-grade frameworks, automation, and data-driven strategies, 2X empowers marketing organizations of all sizes to thrive in an increasingly competitive $100B B2B marketing services market.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies for the third time—a milestone that reflects the continued trust of our clients, the strength of our team, and the power of the marketing-as-a-service model,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X. “This recognition underscores our mission to redefine how B2B companies scale revenue and marketing operations—by enabling them to subscribe to a tech-enabled, AI-forward execution model that drives efficiency, performance, and growth.”

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2025 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2020 and 2023. The creation of the ranking was based on the following criteria:

Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2020

Revenue of at least US $1.5M generated in 2023

The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind)

The company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries

Revenue growth was primarily organic between 2020 and 2023



Statista publishes hundreds of industry rankings and company listings worldwide with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About 2X

2X is a leading B2B marketing-as-a-service firm that helps marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its managed services delivery model. Servicing over 150 clients including SAP, Ricoh, Docker, Hyland, Seismic, Qlik, and GoTo, 2X provides dedicated and highly skilled FTEs who specialize in marketing operations, MarTech management, campaign execution, content and creative production, and strategy consulting services. With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private equity firms Recognize and Insight Partners and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or follow us on LinkedIn .