Compass Group Canada Earns Repeat Recognition as a Top Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work® Institute

TORONTO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada, the country’s leading food and support services provider, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Canada™ by the Great Place to Work® Institute—marking the third year of this prestigious honour. This national award celebrates organizations that foster a culture of appreciation, growth, and belonging for their associates.

This comes on the heels of earning a spot on the list of Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams earlier this year, and marks the 6th year in a row that Compass Group Canada has been recognized by the institute. The list of honours includes being named a Great Place to Work (2019-2024), Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executives (2024-2025), Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality (2020-2021), Best Workplaces for Hybrid Work (2022), and Best Workplaces in Canada (2022, 2024, 2025).

Compass Group Canada operates with a core set of leadership commitments that define its workplace culture – We Care, We Share, We Dream, We Deliver. These commitments, embraced at all levels of the organization, foster a people-first culture where employees feel valued and empowered to contribute their best.

“I continue to be amazed by how our team raises the bar for what a great workplace looks like,” said Saajid Khan, CEO Compass Group Canada and ESS North America. “Our associates not only embrace the role they play in building upon our award-winning culture, but their collective commitment is the reason we appear on this list year after year. Whether they’re taking small actions to make their workplace a little safer, recognize their colleagues, or lead others to deliver the quality that Compass is known for, we continue to deliver a Great Place to Work for our people.”

Compass Group Canada is dedicated to fostering a culture that prioritizes professional growth, recognition, and associate well-being. The company offers robust career development opportunities, including a mentorship program, a growing catalog of self-guided learning modules, and structured career pathing to support long-term success. Recognition is also deeply engrained in its culture, highlighted by an annual celebration that brings together associates from across Canada for a Gala in Toronto, honouring their contributions. In the past year, Compass Group Canada has further strengthened its commitment to employees by enhancing health and dental benefits, expanding its retirement program, and improving its employee and family assistance program. Additionally, the launch of a new Inclusion and Belonging strategy ensures that I&B is embedded into every aspect of the business, reinforcing a workplace culture where everyone can thrive.

“It’s moments like these that bring me the greatest joy in being part of this incredible organization,” said Lauren Davey, Chief People and Transformation Officer, Compass Group Canada and ESS North America. “Our team continues to redefine what it means to be one of the Best Workplaces in Canada, exceeding every expectation of a company that has earned recognition from this institution six years in a row. This achievement is a testament to the collective commitment of our teams, who come together every day to create the best workplace experience in the industry. With each award, my pride in this team only grows.”

Some of the specific areas of the company’s culture that were awarded high praise from the associate Trust Index Survey include:

Trusted Leadership – Our management team is recognized for its honesty and ethical business practices.

– Our management team is recognized for its honesty and ethical business practices. Safety First – Our workplaces are physically safe, a commitment we take seriously and are continuously recognized for. With multiple awards and ongoing improvements, we are always striving to make our environments even safer.

– Our workplaces are physically safe, a commitment we take seriously and are continuously recognized for. With multiple awards and ongoing improvements, we are always striving to make our environments even safer. A Culture of Inclusion – From day one, people feel welcomed. Regardless of role, background, age, gender, sexual orientation, race, or ethnicity—everyone is treated with fairness and respect as a valued member of the team.

– From day one, people feel welcomed. Regardless of role, background, age, gender, sexual orientation, race, or ethnicity—everyone is treated with fairness and respect as a valued member of the team. A Proud Workplace – Compass Group Canada fosters a culture where employees feel a deep sense of ownership and pride in their contributions, creating a workplace that is truly valued by its people.

Compass Group Canada is proud and grateful to be named once again as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada 2025 by Great Place to Work® Institute and sends their congratulations to all the winners for the 2025 season. To learn more about Compass Group Canada’s culture, click here. To see open career opportunities at the company, click here.

About Compass Group Canada

Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of foodservice and support services in Canada, with over 25,000 associates across 2,300 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services, and facilities management. Compass Group Canada on a mission to be the country’s most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance, and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022 and 2023, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® from 2019 to 2024, as a Best Workplaces™ in Canada in 2025, 2024 and 2022, Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executives in 2024, Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in 2021 and 2020 and as a GTA Top Employer in 2023 and 2021. To learn more, visit www.compass-canada.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

