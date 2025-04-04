Versaterm Showcases Wellness as Part of Its Forensics Solutions at Annual Crime Lab Directors Symposium

MESA, Ariz. , April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, will showcase its forensic technology and staff wellness solutions at the 52nd American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors (ASCLD) Annual Symposium. From April 4 through April 8, forensic leaders and managers will experience firsthand how Versaterm’s cloud-based solutions simplify crime lab processes and promote mental well-being. At booth #15, Versaterm will introduce its rebranded, industry-leading forensic lab solution:

Versaterm LIMS-plus, designed by forensic scientists for forensic scientists, provides enterprise data management for laboratory casework, offering cloud optionality implementation

designed by forensic scientists for forensic scientists, provides enterprise data management for laboratory casework, offering cloud optionality implementation Versaterm DNA, which automates forensic DNA sample processing to reduce backlogs

which automates forensic DNA sample processing to reduce backlogs Versaterm Property & Evidence, for seamless evidence item tracking

for seamless evidence item tracking Versaterm Consumables, which focuses on cost-effective and quality management of replenishable lab materials and reagents

which focuses on cost-effective and quality management of replenishable lab materials and reagents Versaterm Mindbase, data-driven, accessible and confidential tools for employee wellness



“The ASCLD Annual Symposium provides a valuable platform for forensic leaders to exchange ideas and explore new developments,” said Scott Ford, President of ASCLD. "We appreciate the longstanding support from Versaterm for this event, which helps create a collaborative environment where professionals can discuss and address the challenges facing our field.”

Versaterm Mindbase is a comprehensive and data-driven mental health and wellness platform. The solution helps agencies and labs proactively identify struggling personnel, connect them to the right resources and provide active support. This equips supervisors with tools to launch peer support programs and provide personalized resources that boost morale and help forensic professionals manage their stress.

“Versaterm is committed to empowering forensic professionals with advanced tools that enhance efficiency and accuracy in their analyses and investigations,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer, Versaterm. “With solutions that streamline forensic processes and support employee wellness, we help agencies improve productivity while fostering a strong, resilient workforce.”

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Since 1977, Versaterm has embarked on a journey to build an ecosystem that enhances community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn , or X, formerly Twitter .