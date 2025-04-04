SIX MINING Cloud Mining Platform Donates $10 Million to Earthquake-Stricken Areas in Myanmar and Thailand

London, UK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the earthquakes in Thailand and Myanmar, SIX MINING , a world-class cloud mining platform established in the UK, donated $10 million to the disaster areas for disaster relief and food shortages. Such natural disasters are misfortunes for the people in the disaster areas. All we can do is to support them to the best of our ability. The donation has been handed over to the Myanmar Red Cross Office.





On March 28, the staff of SIX MINING received the sad news that made them unable to calm down for a long time. At about 1:20 pm local time, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred in central Myanmar, killing at least 1,000 people, injuring hundreds of people, and affecting more than 20 million people. The sudden attack of this earthquake is undoubtedly a disaster for Myanmar, where the war has not yet ended. It has left many victims homeless, which is a regret for SIX MIINING and a sorrow for people all over the world.

On March 29, Myanmar's state media quoted statistics from the Myanmar Administration's News and Information Group as saying that the strong earthquake that occurred on March 28 caused 1,002 deaths, 2,376 injuries, and many others were missing in all affected areas of the country.

According to data reports from the disaster area, most deaths occurred in the Mandalay area, a large number of houses were destroyed, important infrastructure was severely damaged, Internet communications in major cities such as Mandalay have been interrupted, land and air transportation have also been severely affected, making rescue operations more difficult. Due to damage to houses or concerns about aftershocks, thousands of people chose to spend the night on the streets or other open places to survive.

The powerful earthquake caused severe shaking in several countries, including Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India and China. In Bangkok, a 30-story building under construction collapsed, trapping at least 43 employees and causing unknown casualties. In Myanmar, especially in Mandalay, early reports indicate that infrastructure has been severely damaged and medical facilities are overwhelmed. Just 12 minutes after the earthquake, a 6.4-magnitude aftershock hit, further increasing the risk of damage and injury.

At the same time, the earthquake destroyed houses, schools, health facilities and water supply infrastructure, forcing the interruption of important services for children. UNICEF pointed out that the earthquake had an emotional impact on children and their caregivers, and the need for mental health and psychosocial support increased. Because parents and their caregivers were injured or killed in the collapse of buildings, there is an urgent need to identify, care for, and find families, and help orphans and unaccompanied or separated children reunite with their families.

I firmly believe that you must be saddened by the tragic experience of Myanmar and its neighboring countries! We are all compassionate people on earth. Natural disasters are ruthless, and I also believe that we humans are compassionate.

In the face of such a natural disaster, we are powerless to change anything, but perhaps we can work together to help the disaster-stricken areas and injured people in Myanmar survive this catastrophe. SIX MINING is mobilizing its emergency response forces to provide financial support to the affected people in the affected countries and regions, and is in contact with local partner organizations and healthcare providers to identify urgent medical needs. If possible, we can lend a helping hand together to deal with this sudden disaster!

The active donations from SIX MINING founders and employees demonstrate that participating in cloud mining can change people's lives and bring unexpected opportunities in times of emergency. It also proves that cryptocurrencies are very useful in providing timely assistance during disasters.

