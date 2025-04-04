Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Notification of transaction by close associate of primary insider

Oslo, Norway, 4 April, 2025 - Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Zelluna ASA (the "Company") on 27 March 2025 regarding key information on the reverse share split at a ratio of 10:1.

Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse ("Radforsk") has previously agreed with the Company to make available, without any compensation a, necessary number of shares to ensure that all fractions of shares are rounded up to the nearest whole share, thus avoiding that shareholders will have its shareholdings rounded off downwards.

Radforsk has today transferred a total of 1730 shares to DNB Bank ASA, registrar's department, for deletion, to ensure that all fractions of shares are rounded up to the nearest whole share in the reverse share split.

The Company has thus received the following notification of a transaction made by a close associate of a primary insider:

Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse, a close associate of Anders Tuv, Chair of the board of directors and primary insider of the Company, has today transferred 1730 existing shares in the Company to DNB Bank ASA, registrar's department, at a price of NOK 1 per share (equal to the par value).





The notification concerning the above subscription is attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments with the capacity to cure advanced solid cancers, in a safe and cost-efficient manner, to patients on a global scale. The Company aims to do this by combining the most powerful elements of the immune system through pioneering the development of “off the shelf” T cell receptor (TCR) guided natural killer (NK) cell therapies (TCR-NK). The TCR-NK platform offers a unique mechanism of action with broad cancer detection capability to overcome the diversity of tumours and will be used “off the shelf” to overcome scaling limitations of current cell therapies. The lead program is a world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting “off the shelf” TCR-NK for the treatment of various solid cancers; a pipeline of earlier products follows. The Company is led by a management team of biotech entrepreneurs with deep experience in discovery through to clinical development of TCR and cell-based therapies including marketed products.

