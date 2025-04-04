EHang States No Impact on Operations from Recent U.S.–China Tariff Actions

GUANGZHOU, China, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, stated today that recent tariff developments between China and the United States are not expected to have any material impact on the Company’s operations.

Recent U.S. tariff adjustments on certain Chinese goods have triggered global market volatility, and EHang has experienced short-term share price fluctuations driven by market sentiment. In response, the Company hereby clarifies the following:

Recent tariff measures announced by both governments are not expected to have any material impact on EHang’s operations. The Company does not currently export its autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) or related products to the U.S. market, nor does it rely on U.S.-origin components in its manufacturing processes. We do not use U.S.-restricted semiconductors, aerospace components, or other controlled technologies. Our supply chain remains secure and independent, ensuring no operational disruption due to trade policy changes.

In 2024, EHang generated 95% of its revenues from the Chinese market, and its core business is focused on UAM solutions in the Chinese market. At present, the Company does not export products to the U.S. market, and therefore the recent tariff adjustments have no impact on existing revenue streams. With localized production capabilities and a growing international presence across Asia, Europe, and other markets, EHang remains well-positioned to maintain business continuity and pursue long-term growth. The Company will continue to closely monitor international trade dynamics and adapt proactively, while remaining committed to delivering innovative, safe, and sustainable UAM solutions worldwide.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco–friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") systems and solutions: air mobility (including human transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang's EH216-S has obtained the world's first type certificate (“TC”), production certificate (“PC”) and standard airworthiness certificate (“AC”) for pilotless human-carrying electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (“CAAC”). In 2025, EH216-S eVTOL operators have been granted the first batch of Air Operator Certificates (“OC”) for civil human-carrying pilotless aerial vehicles by the CAAC. As a pioneer in UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang is committed to make autonomous flight a part of everyday life - delivering the transformative benefits of urban air mobility to smart cities and communities around the world. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

