Tech-Driven Growth in $63.3B Mobile Trading Card Games Market Boom: AR, Cloud Gaming, and Cross-Platform Play Boosting Engagement

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Trading Card Game Market by Game Mechanics (Card Battling, Card Collecting, Deck Building), Age Group (Adults (25-40), Young Adults (18-24), Youth (13-17)), Module, Platform Type, Audience, Revenue Model - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mobile Trading Card Game Market grew from USD 31.80 billion in 2024 to USD 35.58 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 12.16%, reaching USD 63.33 billion by 2030.



The mobile trading card game arena has experienced radical transformations that have reshaped both the competitive structure and consumer experience. Digital acceleration has enabled developers to introduce rich, interactive environments where strategic gameplay is enhanced by real-time data integration and advanced graphics capabilities. The seamless transition from single-player to expansive multiplayer functionalities has cultivated communities that thrive on dynamic competition and real-time collaboration.





Market forces such as the increasing ubiquity of smartphones and the rise of connected devices have compelled game developers to reimagine traditional gameplay concepts. The shift towards cloud-based gaming experiences and cross-platform integration is not just a fleeting trend, but a sustained evolution that augments the gamer's overall experience. Similarly, monetization models are rapidly shifting from one-dimensional advertisement reliance to more balanced ecosystems integrating in-app purchases and subscriptions. Strategic partnerships, technological innovations, and emerging social commerce trends have collectively contributed to a landscape that is agile and responsive.



These transformative shifts are paving the way for a game environment that appeals to both long-time enthusiasts and new entrants looking for visually immersive and intellectually stimulating games. Stakeholders are now better equipped to harness these changes, ensuring that the mobile trading card game market not only adapts to disruption, but also leverages it for robust growth and enhanced consumer satisfaction.



Key Regional Insights Shaping Market Expansion



Regionally, the mobile trading card game market exhibits significant variation in both consumer behavior and revenue potential. In the Americas, a mature gaming culture combined with high smartphone penetration rates offers a fertile ground for innovative monetization strategies and competitive gaming platforms. The dynamics in this region are fueled by diverse consumer preferences that favor both immersive game plots and strategic gameplay. A similar narrative unfolds across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa where a blend of technologically advanced urban areas coexist with emerging markets that are rapidly embracing digital entertainment. This region demonstrates a keen interest in games that fuse strategic depth with culturally enriched storytelling elements.



Asia-Pacific remains a powerhouse in the mobile gaming sector, with a vast and diverse user base that is highly engaged and technologically sophisticated. The appetite for new gaming experiences in this region is evident in the rapid adoption of augmented reality features, cross-platform play, and innovative revenue models. Vibrant communities, bolstered by extensive social media integration, drive a culture of active competition and creativity. Overall, the regional trends indicate that each market holds unique opportunities for tailored strategies, emphasizing the need for localized content and agile market approaches to achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.



Key Companies Pioneering Innovation and Growth



Industry leaders have played a pivotal role in sculpting the mobile trading card game market. Key companies such as Aniplex Inc. and Balatro are driving technological advancements by merging traditional gameplay with modern digital mechanics. Prominent entertainment giants like Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. and Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. are leveraging their extensive expertise across multiple gaming segments to deliver meticulously designed narratives, while Bushiroad Inc. and CD PROJEKT RED push the boundaries of interactive storytelling. Emerging developers and well-established studios alike, including Com2uS Corporation and DeNA Co., Ltd., have also demonstrated an impressive commitment to integrating high-quality graphics and intuitive game mechanics.



Other influential players, including Electronic Arts Inc. and Gameloft SE, continue to redefine consumer engagement through innovative monetization models and immersive multiplayer experiences. Further industry momentum is generated by companies such as GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. and Kabam Games, Inc., which explore uncharted territories in competitive gameplay through dynamic event-based modules. Entities like Konami Digital Entertainment, B.V. and Machine Zone, Inc. by AppLovin have also harnessed their deep market understanding to craft games that captivate diverse audiences.

Mega Crit and NetEase, Inc. supplement this growth by focusing on quality content that drives user adoption, while Nexon Co., Ltd. and Niantic, Inc. excel in merging technology with interactive features. The influence of Pokemon Company International, Inc., Savvy Games Group, Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd., Tencent Holdings Limited, TOMY Company, Ltd., Wizards of the Coast LLC, and Zynga Inc. further underscores a competitive market landscape where innovation is the cornerstone of success.



Actionable Recommendations for Sustained Industry Leadership



Industry leaders should consider a multi-dimensional approach to stay ahead in this rapidly transforming market. First, embracing adaptive monetization models can enhance player retention and increase revenue streams. Strategic investments in dynamic gameplay features that blend real-time challenges with turn-based strategies can keep the experience fresh and engaging for diverse age groups. Furthermore, it is crucial to optimize game mechanics not only to accommodate traditional card battling and collecting but also to explore emerging gameplay trends that stimulate deeper strategic thinking and community building.



Investments in technology are equally essential. Leveraging cloud-based solutions, integrating augmented reality, and ensuring cross-platform compatibility can elevate the overall gaming experience. Collaborations with technology providers and content creators can result in innovative modules that attract both hardcore gamers and casual players. Given the global nature of the market, localized strategies that address regional preferences and cultural nuances will enhance market penetration and consumer engagement.



Moreover, data-driven decision-making is imperative; companies should harness advanced analytics to understand player behavior, preferences, and engagement metrics. This will enable precise adjustments to gameplay and monetization strategies, ensuring that offerings remain competitive and relevant in a fast-paced market. Finally, developing a robust community management strategy, which includes real-time customer support and proactive engagement through social media channels, can foster a loyal player base and amplify organic growth through word-of-mouth recommendations.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising popularity of mobile gaming platforms globally

5.1.1.2. Availability of high-speed internet and 5G connectivity

5.1.1.3. Integration of augmented reality (AR) technology enhances user engagement and gaming experience

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concerns over in-app purchases and monetization strategies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Adoption of artificial intelligence to create dynamic and personalized game experiences for individual players

5.1.3.2. Integration of blockchain technology for digital trading

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Concerns associated with data security and user privacy in the face of increasing cyber threats

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Game Mechanics: Growing popularity of Card collecting mechanics for driving player's engagement in game

5.2.2. Platform Type: Rising preference for smartphone mobile trading card game for seamless gaming experience

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental



6. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Game Mechanics

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Card Battling

6.2.1. Real-Time

6.2.2. Turn-Based

6.3. Card Collecting

6.4. Deck Building



7. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Age Group

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adults (25-40)

7.3. Young Adults (18-24)

7.4. Youth (13-17)



8. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Module

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Events & Tournaments

8.3. Multiplayer Modes

8.4. Single-player Campaigns

8.5. Training/Practice Modes



9. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Platform Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Smartphone

9.3. Tablet



10. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Audience

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Female

10.3. Male



11. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Revenue Model

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Advertisement Supported

11.3. In-App Purchases

11.4. Subscription-Based



12. Americas Mobile Trading Card Game Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Mobile Trading Card Game Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand

13.13. Vietnam



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mobile Trading Card Game Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Denmark

14.3. Egypt

14.4. Finland

14.5. France

14.6. Germany

14.7. Israel

14.8. Italy

14.9. Netherlands

14.10. Nigeria

14.11. Norway

14.12. Poland

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Russia

14.15. Saudi Arabia

14.16. South Africa

14.17. Spain

14.18. Sweden

14.19. Switzerland

14.20. Turkey

14.21. United Arab Emirates

14.22. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

15.3.1. Global launch of pokemon trading card game pocket captivates fans

15.3.2. Pokemon trading card game pocket launches, digital card-collecting experience

15.3.3. Falcon's Beyond debuts Katmandu EtherMerge, a pioneering mobile game experience

15.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

