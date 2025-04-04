Global DNA Sequencing Market Size Projected to Hit USD 52.1 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 17.8% – SNS Insider

Austin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DNA Sequencing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The DNA Sequencing Market was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 52.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily fueled by advancements in sequencing technologies, increasing applications in clinical diagnostics, and the rising demand for personalized medicine.

Market Overview

The growing adoption of DNA sequencing is primarily driven by its critical role in precision medicine, disease diagnosis, and genetic analysis. In the United States, increasing investments in genomics initiatives and healthcare infrastructure have accelerated the integration of sequencing technologies into clinical applications. Government-backed genomic research programs and the rising use of sequencing-based diagnostics have further strengthened the market's presence in North America.

Globally, DNA sequencing is transforming various industries, including agriculture, microbiology, and forensic science. Advances in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies, coupled with innovations in bioinformatics and cloud computing, are enhancing sequencing speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency. Additionally, the expansion of genome-based research programs in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a key driver of market growth in the coming years.





Key DNA Sequencing Companies Profiled in the Report

Illumina, Inc. (HiSeq Series, NovaSeq Series)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Ion Proton System, GeneStudio S5)

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) (Sequel II System, RS II System)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (MinION, PromethION)

BGI Group (BGISEQ-500, DNBSEQ-G400)

Roche Sequencing Solutions (GS FLX+, SeqCap EZ)

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAseq Targeted RNA Panels, GeneReader NGS System)

Agilent Technologies (SureSelect Target Enrichment, HaloPlex Target Enrichment System)

Zymo Research Corporation (Zymo-Seq RiboFree Total RNA Sequencing, Quick-DNA RNA Seq Kit)

Macrogen, Inc. (Macrogen Next Generation Sequencing Service, Macrogen Sanger Sequencing Service)

Genomatix (GeneInspector, MatInspector)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (SSoFast EvaGreen Supermix, QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System)

Element Biosciences (AVITI System, Element 2)

Singlera Genomics (OvaSeq, TMBseq)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (LabChip GXII, BioLector II)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (LightCycler 480 System, Roche Sequencing Solutions)

Novogene (Novogene DNA Sequencing Service, Novogene RNA Sequencing Service)

Syndrome Genomics (Genetic Sequencing Service, Genomics Data Analysis)

Molecular Devices (SpectraMax M Series, ImageXpress Micro)

Illumina Clinical Services Laboratory (NextSeq 550, MiSeqDx)

DNA Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.5 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 52.1 billion CAGR CAGR of 17.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Application

The oncology segment led the DNA sequencing market in 2023, representing 24% of the overall revenue. The extensive use of sequencing technologies in oncology research and diagnostics serves as the prime driver for this segment. DNA sequencing facilitates early cancer detection, tailored treatment methods, and observation of disease progression. Elevated fund allocations in precision oncology programs and research grants for cancer genomics also drove the dominance of the segment.

The reproductive health segment is anticipated to undergo the highest growth. Expanded utilization of sequencing technologies in carrier screening and non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) has greatly accelerated the early detection of genetic disorders. Increased awareness, combined with increased regulation approvals of broader genetic testing, is fueling the use of sequencing in reproductive medicine.

By Product & Service

The consumables market segment captured the highest percentage share in the DNA sequencing market and accounted for 48% of revenue in 2023. The reagents, sequencing chips, and sample prep kits are core to sequencing workflow and, thus, see repeat demand. Rising sequencing project counts and increased counts of genomic labs globally are contributing further to the growth of this segment.

The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The trend of outsourcing sequencing services, especially for clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical research, is fueling this growth. The growing demand for whole-genome and targeted sequencing services for personalized medicine is also driving growth in this segment.

By End-User

The academic research segment led the DNA sequencing market in 2023, accounting for 49% of the overall revenue share. This is fueled by growing government grants for research centers, technological improvements in sequencing, and joint ventures between academia and industry participants. Research institutions and universities are using sequencing technologies for drug discovery, disease modeling, and genetic research, sustaining high market demand.

The clinical research segment is expected to increase at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing use of sequencing technologies in clinical trials, biomarker discovery, and pharmacogenomics is fueling its adoption. The growing focus on personalized medicine and regulatory clearances for clinical sequencing tests are likely to further spur this segment's growth.

DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Workflow

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

By Technology

Sanger Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Third Generation DNA Sequencing Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT) Nanopore Sequencing



By Application

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Clinical Investigation

Agrigenomics & Forensics

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Consumer Genomics

Others

Regional Insights

North America dominated the DNA sequencing market in 2023, accounting for 36% of the total market share globally. Robust government support, established genomic research institutions, and the presence of major industry players have driven the growth of the market in this region. The growing adoption of sequencing technologies in healthcare and research applications further strengthens North America's dominance.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Higher investments in genetic studies, increasing partnerships among global and regional genomics firms, and government support to promote precision medicine are fueling the growth of sequencing technologies in this region. The uptake of sequencing-based diagnostics and disease research programs is increasing at a fast pace, further contributing to market growth.

Recent Developments

August 2023 – PacBio announced its agreement to acquire Apton Biosystems to accelerate the development of short-read sequencers.

– PacBio announced its agreement to acquire Apton Biosystems to accelerate the development of short-read sequencers. June 2023 – Illumina, Inc. introduced PrimateAI-3D, an artificial intelligence-based software designed to improve the accuracy of genetic mutation predictions.

– Illumina, Inc. introduced PrimateAI-3D, an artificial intelligence-based software designed to improve the accuracy of genetic mutation predictions. August 2023 – A research project aimed at improving neonatal diagnostic outcomes was initiated using long-read whole-genome sequencing by GeneDx and PacBio in collaboration with the University of Washington.

– A research project aimed at improving neonatal diagnostic outcomes was initiated using long-read whole-genome sequencing by GeneDx and PacBio in collaboration with the University of Washington. February 2024 – The National Human Genome Research Institute launched an initiative to reduce the cost of whole-genome sequencing to under $100, expanding access to sequencing technologies.

– The National Human Genome Research Institute launched an initiative to reduce the cost of whole-genome sequencing to under $100, expanding access to sequencing technologies. October 2023 – BGI Genomics launched a new high-throughput sequencing platform to enhance efficiency in large-scale genomic projects.

– BGI Genomics launched a new high-throughput sequencing platform to enhance efficiency in large-scale genomic projects. January 2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its portfolio with an advanced sequencing solution optimized for clinical and research applications.

Statistical Insights

The number of whole-genome sequencing procedures conducted globally surpassed 4 million in 2023, reflecting increased adoption across various research and clinical applications.

The United States allocated over USD 3.5 billion toward genomic research and sequencing advancements, reinforcing its leading position in the market.

More than 60% of precision medicine initiatives in oncology integrated DNA sequencing for targeted therapy selection and cancer diagnosis.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute over 30% of new DNA sequencing installations worldwide due to rapid technological advancements and increasing research funding.

Over 70% of major hospitals worldwide incorporated genomic sequencing into their diagnostic workflows, highlighting the growing role of sequencing in clinical decision-making.





