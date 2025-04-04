Chemical-as-a-Service (CaaS) Market Report 2025 | Forecast to Reach $10.84B by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR | Detailed Profiles of Key Players - Sphera Solutions, Henkel, Safechem Europe, CSC Jaklechemie, and Polikem

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical as a Service Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chemical as a service market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $7.73 billion in 2024 to $7.92 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data-driven solutions, focus on core competencies, cost-efficiency and scalability, demand for customization and flexibility, regulatory compliance and risk mitigation.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the chemical as a service market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: Sphera Solutions Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Safechem Europe GmbH; CSC JAKLECHEMIE GmbH & Co. KG; Polikem S.p.A.



The chemical as a service market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to pandemic impact, demand for sustainable solutions, cost-efficiency, shift towards outsourcing, industry vertical expansion, and globalization.

Major trends in the forecast period include market diversification, demand for transparency and compliance, remote monitoring and control, focus on green chemistry, rise of circular economy practices, digitalization and industry 4.0 integration.



A decrease in chemical consumption is driving the growth of the chemicals as a service market. For example, in March 2024, Allianz Trade, a France-based insurance company, reported that in 2023, the country saw a 3.2% decrease in chemical product exports, totaling GBP 59.9 billion, down from GBP 61.9 billion in 2022. Consequently, the reduction in chemical consumption is anticipated to boost the growth of the chemicals as a service market.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Chemical Management Services; Chemicals Leasing

2) By End User: Agriculture & Fertilizer; Water Treatment & Purification; Metal Parts Cleaning; Paint & Coatings; Industrial Cleaning; Industrial Gases; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Chemical Management Services: Inventory Management; Waste Management; Regulatory Compliance Management; Risk Assessment And Safety Management

2) By Chemicals Leasing: Performance-Based Leasing; Pay-Per-Use Models; Multi-User Leasing Programs



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

