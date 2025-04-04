Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Report 2025-2029 & 2034 | From $8.37 Billion to $20.67 Billion: The Exponential Rise of the Cloud PoS Market

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cloud point of sale (PoS) market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $6.9 billion in 2024 to $8.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift to cloud computing, mobile commerce and omnichannel retailing, cost efficiency and scalability, rapid deployment and updates, integration with other cloud services.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the cloud point of sale (PoS) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.
The cloud point of sale (PoS) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on data security and privacy, mobile payments and contactless transactions, scalability and flexibility for business growth, integration with e-commerce platforms, and global expansion of businesses.
Major trends in the forecast period include real-time analytics and reporting, customization and configurability, customer engagement features, sustainability initiatives, and edge computing for in-store processing.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
1) by Component: Solution; Services
2) by Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises
3) by Application: Retail & E-Commerce; Restaurant; Hospitality; Transportation & Logistics; Entertainment & Media; Healthcare; Other Applications
Subsegments:
1) by Solution: PoS Software; Payment Processing Solutions; Inventory Management Software; Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Tools; Reporting and Analytics Solutions;
2) by Services: Implementation Services; Training and Support Services; Maintenance and Upgrades; Consulting Services
Key Companies Profiled: PAR Technology Corp.; Cegid Group; Celerant Technology; Clover Network Inc.; Square Inc.
Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain
Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.
- Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.
- Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
- Identify growth segments for investment.
- Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
- Understand customers based on the latest market shares.
- Benchmark performance against key competitors.
- Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
- Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.
- All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$20.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Characteristics
3. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Trends and Strategies
4. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Solution
- Services
6.2. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
6.3. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Restaurant
- Hospitality
- Transportation & Logistics
- Entertainment & Media
- Healthcare
- Other Applications
6.4. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- PoS Software
- Payment Processing Solutions
- Inventory Management Software
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Tools
- Reporting and Analytics Solutions
6.5. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Implementation Services
- Training and Support Services
- Maintenance and Upgrades
- Consulting Services
7. Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Major Companies Featured in this Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Report
- PAR Technology Corp.
- Cegid Group
- Celerant Technology
- Clover network Inc.
- Square Inc.
- Toast Inc.
- Lightspeed PoS Inc.
- Revel Systems Inc.
- ShopKeep
- Vend Limited
- TouchBistro Inc.
- Upserve Inc.
- NCR Corporation
- Heartland Payment Systems LLC
- Shopify Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Google LLC
- First Data Corporation
- Global Payments Inc.
- Ingenico Group
- Verifone Inc.
- Adyen N.V.
- Worldpay Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- Elavon Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l8j59
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.