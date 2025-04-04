The Rise of US Customer Data Platform Market: A $6.4 billion Industry Dominated by Oracle Corporation, Adobe & Salesforce | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Customer Data Platform Market is expected to reach USD 6.4 billion in 2028 from USD 1.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The US Customer Platform Market is driven by the increasing importance of AI-driven customer insights, personalization, and the rise of composable CDPs. However, the transition to cookieless advertising disrupting US digital marketing and the high cost of implementing CDPs could hamper market growth.

List of Key Companies in US Customer Data Platform Market:

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Adobe Inc. (US)

Twilio (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Teradata (US)

Cloudera (US)

Tealium (US)

Acquia (US) … and more

The professional services segment accounted for the largest share by service segment in the US customer data platform market in 2024.

By service, the US customer data platform market is categorized into managed services and professional services. The professional services are further sub-segmented into consulting services, system integration & deployment services and support & maintenance services. Professional Services became the largest segment in the US Customer Data Platform market due to increasing demand for specialized expertise. Many US enterprises, especially in BFSI, retail, and healthcare, are adopting Composable CDPs, requiring custom architecture design, API integrations, and cloud orchestration. Additionally, strict US data privacy laws have driven the need for Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) like differential privacy, federated learning, and synthetic data generation, boosting reliance on CDP consultants. Businesses also seek CDP consulting to synchronize customer experiences across web, mobile, in-store, and call center touchpoints, ensuring seamless engagement.

The predictive analytics segment accounted for the largest share by application in the US CDP market in 2024.

By application, predictive analytics is set to hold the largest market share in the customer data platform market, driven by its ability to enhance customer engagement, churn prediction, and personalized marketing. U.S. enterprises increasingly rely on AI-driven predictive models to forecast customer behavior, lifetime value, and purchasing trends. The rise of real-time decisioning engines and machine learning-powered segmentation has made CDPs essential for dynamic, data-driven marketing strategies. Additionally, industries like BFSI, retail, and healthcare use predictive analytics for risk assessment, fraud detection, and demand forecasting. With growing investments in AI-powered automation and hyper-personalization, predictive analytics remains the most impactful CDP.

The travel & hospitality segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the travel & hospitality sector is expected to show the fastest CAGR in the CDP market, driven by increasing demand for AI-powered personalization, real-time engagement, and predictive analytics. Airlines, hotels, and travel platforms are leveraging CDPs to unify customer data from multiple channels, enabling dynamic pricing, tailored promotions, and hyper-personalized experiences. The rise of contactless travel, AI chatbots, and smart loyalty programs further boosts CDP adoption. Additionally, predictive analytics helps forecast travel trends and optimize marketing strategies, while privacy-compliant first-party data collection is becoming essential amid evolving regulations. As digital transformation accelerates, CDPs play a key role in enhancing customer retention and seamless travel experiences.

