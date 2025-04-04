ITMAconnect Analysis Report 2024: Exploring the Impacts of 5 Major Themes

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Itmaconnect: Specialists Explore the Textile Industry's Pressing Concerns" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Five major themes are expected to impact the global textile and clothing industry in the next few years, namely: the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and automation; circularity; fibre options, fibre sorting and textile recycling; energy savings and financing; and the European Green Deal and its implications. These themes were debated during a series of ITMAconnect webinars organised by CEMATEX, which comprises nine national European textile machinery associations and owns the world's largest textile and garment technology exhibition, ITMA (International Exhibition of Textile Machinery).

On the topic of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation and automation, it was agreed that digitalisation of product development, for instance, has already streamlined many operational practices and it was noted that advances in digital technology and tightening legislation could force the industry to move to a near-shoring on-demand production model. On the topic of circularity, it was revealed that Indorama is investing in key new technologies which are ready to be scaled, notably an enzymatic PET recycling plant in France and biotransformation technology which alters the properties of polyolefin feedstocks in order to make them biodegradable.

On the topic of fibre options, fibre sorting and textile recycling, it was noted that many fibre blends can cause difficulties when it comes to the recycling of post-consumer textile waste and it was suggested that these difficulties can be avoided if conscious decisions are made at the design stage to embrace monomaterial design principles. However, some complex fibre blends are crucial in providing a range of necessary functions and a number of major textile and clothing companies are responding by using recycled and bio-based fibres in order to pursue sustainability and circularity objectives.

On the topic of energy savings and financing, it was noted that some textile manufacturers are focusing their efforts on energy-saving projects in order to make gains in terms of environmental sustainability. Such projects show potential for being effective in the industry's major manufacturing hubs in Asia-and technical help and financing are becoming increasingly available to realise such projects.

THE RISE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI), DIGITALISATION AND AUTOMATION

Vision systems: automated fabric inspection and robotic pillow filling

Developing new software and systems for the textile industry

Other areas where AI and machine learning will have an impact

Obstacles to adopting digital technologies

Positive changes already made due to progress and developments in software, advanced algorithms and traceability

Benefits of automation in spinning mills

Will sustainable dyeing and finishing follow in the footsteps of the printing sector?

Are digitalisation and automation encouraging fast fashion and having the opposite effect to that intended?

Automation is poised to have an immediate impact on the sorting of textile waste

The sustainable mass manufacturing factories of the future will be closer to the end customer and AI will be centralised

CIRCULARITY

Indorama: optimising its global circular model and leveraging existing assets

Milliken & Company: Science-Based Targets (SBTs) and carbon tax

FIBRE OPTIONS, FIBRE SORTING AND RECYCLING

Overcoming the problems of recycling fibre blends

Price levelling between virgin fibres and recycled fibres

European Green Deal legislation and the ban on textile waste going to landfill or incineration are welcomed

ENERGY SAVINGS AND FINANCING

Energy-saving projects are the most effective way to make gains in terms of environmental sustainability

Cascale decarbonisation programme

Apparel Impact Institute (Aii): identifying, funding and scaling projects which accelerate positive impact in the apparel and footwear industry

Loans, technical assistance, grants and equity investments: role of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

EUROPEAN GREEN DEAL AND ITS IMPLICATIONS

Waste Framework Directive (WFD) and extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes for waste

Digital product passports (DPPs)

