FLUENT Expands Hyer Kind Brand to the New York Market

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“FLUENT” or the “Company”), a national cannabis company operating under the FLUENT™ brand, is proud to announce the launch of Hyer Kind, a cosmic voyage into the world of premium cannabis, in the state of New York. Hyer Kind’s expertly crafted live rosin-infused pre-rolls “Boosters” are now available at all adult-use FLUENT retail stores throughout New York and its rapidly growing wholesale channels statewide. Designed for exceptional flavor and quality, these pre-rolls cater to the rising demand for infused options in the Empire State.

“We are thrilled to expand access to Hyer Kind products beyond Florida and now into New York,” said Robert Beasley, CEO of FLUENT. “As we grow our brand and product portfolio in New York, we remain committed to aligning our menu selection with Florida, ensuring consistency and familiarity for our patients and customers nationwide."

The infused pre-rolls - Hyer Kind “Boosters” - will be initially offered in two formats, 1g single and multi-pack option of five 0.5g pre-rolls. Each Hyer Kind product is crafted to deliver unmatched, full-spectrum flavor derived directly from premium cannabis plants. The process begins with in-house whole flower selection and extends to cutting-edge hydrocarbon and solventless extraction techniques, ensuring the highest level of quality.

Hyer Kind Boosters can now be found through wholesale channels in New York and at all FLUENT adult- use locations in New York . FLUENT plans to continue expanding the Hyer Kind brand in both Florida and New York to create a robust portfolio of concentrates and infused product offerings.

For more information on product releases and availability, visit the FLUENT website and follow FLUENT on Instagram @Fluent_FL to stay up-to-date on the Company’s latest innovations and offerings.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT Corp. ("FLUENT"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

FLUENT’s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

Company Contact:

Robert Beasley, CEO

investors@getfluent.com

Media Contact:

press@getfluent.com