Holding(s) in Company

 | Source: Renewi PLC Renewi PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868 
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.30832811.46801811.7763469486962
Position of previous notification (if applicable)0.54136810.80784611.349214 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 248387 0.308328
Sub Total 8.A2483870.308328%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to RecallN/AN/A146410.018174
Physical Swaps14/05/2025N/A8459801.050131
Physical Swaps16/05/2025N/A8000000.993055
Physical Swaps19/02/2026N/A8231421.021782
Physical Swaps22/04/2025N/A5955780.739302
Sub Total 8.B1 30793413.822444%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps02/04/2025N/ACash12234781.518726
Swaps30/06/2025N/ACash8820.001095
Swaps17/09/2025N/ACash9312151.155935
Swaps31/10/2025N/ACash1360.000169
Swaps06/01/2026N/ACash17427262.163279
Swaps30/01/2026N/ACash3400.000422
Swaps23/02/2026N/ACash17509152.173444
Swaps18/03/2026N/ACash45140.005603
Swaps28/04/2026N/ACash2669280.331343
Swaps31/07/2026N/ACash2107570.261617
Swaps01/04/2030N/ACash273430.033941
Sub Total 8.B2 61592347.645574%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America CorporationBank of America, National Association 5.9168565.916856%
Bank of America CorporationMerrill Lynch International 5.5488005.857128%
Bank of America CorporationBofA Securities Europe SA   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
02-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom


