Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn New Home Community is Coming Soon to Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn, a new Houston-area community of single-family homes, is coming soon to Magnolia, Texas. The community will offer modern Toll Brothers home designs within walking distance of the future Havyn Amenity Village in the Woodhavyn master plan, and nearby conveniences of The Woodlands.

The new community will feature spacious 60-foot-wide home sites with six stunning one- and two-story home designs by Toll Brothers ranging from 3,078 to 3,634+ square feet of luxury living space. Homes will offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4.5 baths, and distinctive architectural details including cathedral ceilings and spiral staircases. Customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Homes within Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn will be priced from the low $500,000s.





"We are thrilled to introduce our new luxury homes to the Woodhavyn master-planned community, which blends luxurious living with the charm and convenience of Magnolia," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "Home shoppers will enjoy beautifully designed spaces with unique architectural elements, all within close proximity to top-rated schools and the vibrant amenities of The Woodlands."

Residents of Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn will enjoy an array of master plan amenities at the upcoming Havyn Amenity Village, including a luxurious pool, community center, parks, playgrounds, and scenic trails for walking and biking. The community is assigned to the highly rated Magnolia Independent School District, including Magnolia Parkway Elementary, Bear Branch Intermediate, Bear Branch Junior High, and Magnolia High School. Conveniently located in the heart of Magnolia, Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn provides easy access to major highways, nearby conveniences, and the vibrant offerings of The Woodlands.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Woodhavyn, home shoppers are invited to call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.

