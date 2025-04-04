SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Viatris Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 3, 2025

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Viatris Inc. (“Viatris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTRS) between August 8, 2024, to February 26, 2025, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Brandy A. Quinn v. Viatris Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:25-cv-00466) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/viatris-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris’ Indore, India facility. Defendants’ statements misrepresented the FDA’s issuance of a warning letter and its impact on Viatris' operations. Defendants routinely referred to the impact of the warning letter as a mere “minor headwind” for the Company.

On February 27, 2025, Viatris announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and provided disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance. The Company attributed below-expectation guidance on “the expected financial impact from Indore facility warning letter and import alert.” Following this news, the price of Viatris’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $11.24 per share on February 26, 2025, Viatris’ stock price fell to $9.53 per share on February 27, 2025, a decline of about 15.21% in the span of just a single day.

If you suffered a loss in VTRS securities, you have until June 3, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

