BW Offshore: Notification of trade

With reference to stock exchange releases dated 8 April 2019 and 5 April 2024.

In relation to BW Offshore’s (the "Company") Long-Term Incentive Programme (LTIP) adopted in 2019, the Company's exposure relating to the 2019 award was hedged by a Total Return Swap (“TRS”) agreement with financial exposure to 1 732 000 shares in BW Offshore.

The Company has today settled the TRS agreement underlying 1 732 000 shares in BW Offshore expiring 4 April 2025. The Company has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to the same number of underlying shares in BW Offshore with expiry date 4 July 2025 and a TRS price of NOK 28.45 per underlying share.

