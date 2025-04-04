Deadline Alert: Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 28, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT) securities between March 30, 2020 and January 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR QCI INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 27, 2024, Iceberg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that QCI’s statements regarding its thin film lithium niobate (“TFLN”) foundry, as well as purchase orders for TFLN quantum computing chips, were a sham. On December 9, 2024, Iceberg Research published another report, stating that the photos that QCI had share of “what it claim[ed] to be its foundry . . . look[ed] more like a laboratory” and was “a far cry from a foundry ready for ‘mass production.’”

On this news, QCI’s stock price fell $0.46, or 5.8%, to close at $7.47 per share on December 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 16, 2025, Capybara Research published a report alleging, among other things, that QCI had overstated its ties to NASA and had fabricated revenues through multiple related-party transactions. The report further alleged that QCI’s products were fake, that it was pumping its stock price with false and misleading press releases, and that the Company had never purchased the five-acre parcel at Arizona State University’s Research Park for its TFLN foundry, as it had claimed it would.

On this news, QCI’s stock price fell $1.72, or 14.9%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $9.83 per share on January 17, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (2) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (3) Defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (4) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M Solutions, Inc. and millionways, Inc. both qualified as related party transactions; (5) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (6) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired QCI securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 28, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.