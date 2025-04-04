Safe Bulkers, Inc. Chairman & CEO and President of the Republic of Cyprus to Ring NYSE Closing Bell on Friday, April 4, 2025

MONACO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, announced today that it will host a special ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange honoring and promoting the Republic of Cyprus as worldwide business destination.

Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman and CEO of Safe Bulkers, will be joined by H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, along with members of Cypriot government, members of the Company’s board of directors and other distinguished members of the business community, to ring the Closing Bell today, Friday, April 4, 2025. The event underscores the successful pathway of Safe Bulkers in the NYSE since 2008, the ten-year anniversary of the Company’s operations in the Republic of Cyprus and the progress and attractiveness of Cyprus as business destination hub in Eastern Mediterranean.

Mr. Polys Hajioannou, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said, “We are proud to celebrate, the ten year relocation of our headquarters in the Republic of Cyprus by ringing together with H.E. President Christodoulides the closing bell at New York Stock Exchange within the context of the 3rd Capital Link Cyprus Business Forum, taking place today, Friday, April 4th, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.”

The forum is organized in cooperation with the Cyprus Union of Shipowners and supported by Invest Cyprus and the Deputy Shipping Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus, aiming to foster an open dialogue on Cyprus’s business and investment landscape, highlighting its openness to USA companies investment opportunities in this beautiful Eastern Mediterranean island.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. is a grand sponsor of this forum and is also graciously hosting the Dinner Reception honoring H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, the evening preceding the event.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, coal and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine dry-bulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C”, and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

