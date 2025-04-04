May 12, 2025 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Join Class Action Suit Against FLNC

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLNC) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fluence Energy investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 29, 2023 and February 10, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/fluence-energy-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=140704&wire=3

FLNC investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Fluence’s relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG’s U.S. affiliate, had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence’s margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence’s battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fluence Energy during the relevant time frame, you have until May 12, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

