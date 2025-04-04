Contact Levi & Korsinsky by April 7, 2025 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.(NMRA)

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. ("Neumora Therapeutics, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NMRA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Neumora common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents, commenced on or about September 15, 2023.

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/neumora-therapeutics-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=140712&wire=3

NMRA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) in order for Neumora to justify conducting its Phase Three Program, Neumora was forced to amend BlackThorn’s original Phase Two trial inclusion criteria to include a patient population with moderate to severe Major Depressive Disorder, MDD, to show that Navacaprant, Neumora’s flagship therapeutic candidate, offered a statistically significant improvement in treating MDD; (2) and to that same end, the Company also added a prespecified analysis to the Phase Two statistical analysis plan, focusing on patients suffering from moderate to severe MDD; and (3) the Phase Two Trials lacked adequate data, particularly in regards to the patient population size and the ratio of male to female patients within the patient population, to be able to accurately predict the results of the KOASTAL-1 study.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until April 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

