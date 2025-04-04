Allied Universal’s Unified Command Center Solution Honored at Security Industry Association’s New Products and Solutions Awards

LAS VEGAS, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISC West 2025 -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading global security and facility services company, today announced its Unified Command Center solution was recognized as an honorable mention in the 2025 Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products + Solutions (NPS) Awards - less than 30% of nominations received this recognition. The solution was honored in the Managed Services category at the awards ceremony held at the ISC West conference this week in Las Vegas.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the 2025 SIA New Products + Solutions Award program for our leading-edge mobile unified command center,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to advancing security solutions that deliver exceptional results, and we remain committed to continuous innovation to help enhance safety worldwide.”

Allied Universal’s Unified Command Center is a rapidly deployable security hub integrating real-time video analytics, seamless communication, and intelligent incident management. Supported by a dedicated team, it optimizes logistics, enhances decision-making, and enables swift threat detection and response. Designed for dynamic environments, it delivers comprehensive situational awareness and adaptable security.

“The SIA NPS Awards are a renowned global platform for highlighting new offerings each year, and earning recognition is an impressive accomplishment,” said Elisa Mula, vice chair of the SIA NPS Awards Committee and founder and protection management specialist at EM Designs. “SIA applauds this year’s winners, who impressed our judges after an extensive process of tech demonstrations and panel-driven judging.”

According to the SIA website, “the SIA New Products + Solutions Awards reflect the evolution of the security industry and the convergence between physical and cyber security products…a panel of judges with extensive industry experience reviewed new products and solutions from top exhibiting brands in 33 different categories, including the prestigious Best New Product and Judges’ Choice Awards.”

Established in 1979, the SIA New Product + Solutions Awards recognize innovative physical security products, services, and solutions that are used to help protect life and property in residential, commercial and institutional settings.

For more information on the Allied Universal Unified Command Center, visit https://www.aus.com/security-services/event-services/event-unified-command-center

