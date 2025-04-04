Bay Area Home Rebate Announces Enhanced Home Buying and Selling Services with Attractive Cash Back Options

San Jose, California, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Area Home Rebate, a distinguished real estate service provider led by Owner Sameer Punjani, today announces an enhanced suite of services for both new construction and resale home buyers in the California Bay Area. These services are designed to deliver superior customer experience and substantial financial benefits through lower commission minimums and innovative cash back options.







For new construction home buyers, Bay Area Home Rebate introduces a cash back incentive of 1.25%, subject to a $10,000 minimum. Clients will benefit from the dedicated support of a broker available seven days a week via phone, text, and WhatsApp. Additional services include custom comparable sales reports, direct builder disclosures, professional negotiation, and transaction support. Private showings can be arranged with a 24-hour notice, ensuring a personalized and convenient viewing experience.

Resale home buyers will receive the same 1.25% cash back or opt for a 1% buyer agency fee, with a $15,000 minimum commitment to Bay Area Home Rebate. This plan is tailored for clients seeking full-service agent capabilities beyond standard open house hours. The service includes requesting and reviewing disclosures, as well as arranging private showings through an extensive network of on-demand agents, offering unparalleled accessibility to properties.

In highlighting the differences from traditional real estate agents, Bay Area Home Rebate promises a responsive and dedicated service model. Unlike traditional agents, who may not always be available, Sameer Punjani and his team ensure prompt responses and thorough support throughout the home buying or selling process.

Sameer Punjani, with over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, emphasizes a client-first approach in all transactions. "Buying or selling a home is a significant emotional and financial decision. I always put myself in your shoes to ensure the best outcomes and satisfaction," says Punjani. His commitment is reflected in the numerous five-star reviews on platforms like Zillow and Yelp, attesting to the high-quality service and client satisfaction.

Bay Area Home Rebate's revamped services are now available to all prospective home buyers and sellers in the California Bay Area. With these offerings, the company continues to lead in providing innovative, cost-effective, and client-centered real estate solutions.

About Bay Area Home Rebate