GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - ERRATUM January 2025

Monthly disclosure of the total number

of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, April 4, 2025

ERRATUM

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights1 Net total number of voting rights2 January 31, 2025 37,117,772 37,117,772 37,030,337

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87



1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

Attachment