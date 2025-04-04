GTT: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - ERRATUM February 2025

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, April 4, 2025

ERRATUM

DateTotal number of sharesTheoretical total number of voting rights1Net total number of voting rights2
February 28, 202537,117,77237,117,77237,029,087

Investor Relations Contact         
information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87
                        

1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

