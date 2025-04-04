BitMart at 7: CEO Sheldon Xia on Forbes, and the Future of Global Crypto Innovation

Mahe, Seychelles, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mahe, Seychelles, April 04, 2025 - In a recent exclusive interview with Forbes, BitMart Founder and CEO Sheldon Xia opened up about the company’s seven-year journey, its bold roadmap for the decade ahead, and how BitMart plans to remain a defining force in the global crypto industry.

From Startup to Global Platform: A 7-Year Milestone

Seven years ago, BitMart started as a bold idea. Today, it stands as a global platform with over 10 million users, $3 trillion in annual trading volume, and a growing footprint across more than 200 countries and regions.

Reflecting on that journey, Sheldon said:“Seven years in crypto is indeed a long time, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built. Since 2017, BitMart has grown from a bold idea into a top-tier platform serving over 10 million users globally.”

The company’s growth has been anchored in one core value: putting users first. BitMart offers more than 1,700 trading pairs, an ecosystem spanning Spot, Futures, Earn, Staking, and Launchpad, and an experience tailored to both beginners and professional traders.

A Global Vision, Driven by Innovation

Looking ahead, BitMart isn’t just refining its offerings—it’s scaling with purpose. According to Sheldon, the company’s long-term goal is clear: “BitMart aims to be the gateway to Web3, bridging today’s crypto economy with tomorrow’s decentralized future.”

That vision includes accelerating growth in key regions. BitMart is expanding rapidly in established markets like the European Union, while targeting MENA and LATAM as high-potential markets where crypto adoption is on the rise.

On the product side, Sheldon said that BitMart is investing in performance and intelligence. Its newly released 3rd Generation Trading System reduces order processing time from 20 milliseconds to just 2 milliseconds and can handle up to 80,000 orders per second —setting a new industry standard for speed and stability.

And 2025 will be a pivotal year for BitMart’s AI rollout. The company is preparing to launch more features, including smart analytics, automated trading bots, and personalized interfaces—tools designed to make crypto smarter and more accessible for everyone. Both the Launchpad and Earn products will also be upgraded to feature more innovative projects and higher-yield opportunities for users.

Security and Trust in a Volatile Landscape

As the industry faces rising security threats, BitMart continues to prioritize stability and user protection. Its multi-layer security architecture includes a hybrid hot and cold wallet system, multi-signature protocols, and advanced defense layers like WAF, XDR, and CWPP.

“Security isn’t an afterthought at BitMart,” Sheldon emphasized. “It’s the foundation of everything we do.”

BitMart also conducts regular audits, partners with leading security firms, and offers institutional-grade custody, 2FA, and anti-phishing protections for users.

While market volatility may continue, BitMart is built for these cycles. As Sheldon puts it, crypto’s resilience always shines through—and BitMart will keep leading the way, turning uncertainty into opportunity for users around the world.

