Bioprocess Optimization and Digital Bio-manufacturing Market Forecast 2029

Boston, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Bioprocess Optimization and Digital Bio-manufacturing: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $24.3 billion in 2024 to $39.6 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The report on the global market for bioprocess optimization and digital biomanufacturing segments the market by technology type (manufacturing, analytical, process control technologies, and software), application (biomanufacturing process automation and control, flexible manufacturing, and process analytics), and molecule type (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, therapeutic proteins and peptides, and cell and gene therapies). The report covers the regional markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It highlights critical issues, emerging trends, new developments, product launches, profiles of market players, and mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships from the evaluation period.

The factors driving the market include:

Chronic Diseases and the Aging Population: The rise in chronic diseases and an aging population increases the demand for advanced bioprocessing solutions to develop effective treatments.

Demand for Biopharmaceuticals: The growing need for biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), drives innovation in bioprocess optimization to meet production demands.

Product Launches: An increasing number of new biopharmaceutical products entering the market necessitates efficient and scalable manufacturing processes.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): CMOs support biopharmaceutical companies by providing specialized manufacturing services and enhancing production capabilities.

Government Programs: Favorable government initiatives and funding support the development and adoption of advanced bioprocessing technologies.

Sensor Technology: Advances in sensor technology enable real-time monitoring and control of bioprocesses, improving efficiency and product quality.

Process Analytical Technology (PAT): PAT initiatives focus on integrating analytical tools into bioprocessing to ensure consistent and high-quality production outcomes.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $22.4 billion Market size forecast $39.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.2% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Technology, application, molecule type Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia Market drivers Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing aging population.

Unprecedented rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals.

Growing number of product launches.

Increased number of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Favorable government programs.

Advances in sensor technology.

Process analytical technology initiatives.

Interesting facts:

The U.S. FDA has approved over 100 mAbs for treating diseases such as cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, and inflammatory conditions, as of 2024.

Industry 4.0, a German government initiative, includes advances such as AI, 3D printing, advanced robotics, paperless manufacturing, smart biomanufacturing, electronic batch records, and modular facilities. Companies worldwide are adopting these technologies in all areas of product development, from operations to material supply.

Emerging startups

Sexton Biotechnologies is a revenue-stage biotech company that in 2019 was spun out of Cook Regentec, an Indianapolis, Ind.-based business and medical technology incubator. Its primary emphasis is on developing bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapy (CGT). Sexton creates CGT tools and media to facilitate the flexible automation and scaling of cell manufacturing processes. This helps to lower labor costs, reduce failure points and time-to-market, and improves the likelihood of favorable clinical outcomes. Sexton's product line consists of human platelet lysate growth supplements, fill/finish systems, and cryostorage instruments under the CellSeal platform.

Based in Boston, iVexSol is a viral vector manufacturing firm established in 2019 that revolutionizes the manufacture of these vital gene-delivery vehicles with its own next-generation, stable lentiviral vector production technique. Thanks to its technology, these vital reagents will be simpler, lower-cost and require less time to create, which will speed up research and increase accessibility to potentially life-saving gene and cell treatments.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

The global bioprocess optimization and digital biomanufacturing market is expected to grow from $24.3 billion in 2024 to $39.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2029.

Which segments are covered in the report?

The report provides information on the bioprocess optimization and digital biomanufacturing market and their growth projections in the coming years. Information about technology, applications, molecule type, ESG analysis, competitive analysis, and regulatory landscape is provided. The report also identifies emerging economies where the established players can expand their business.

Which product type segment will dominate the market in 2029?

The analytical and process control technologies segment dominates the market and will continue to do so in 2029.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilitech

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker

Clean Biologics

Danaher Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Eppendorf SE

Korber AG

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Univercells Technologies

Waters Corp.

