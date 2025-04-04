Your Perfect Stay Founder Extends Influence into Keynote Speaking

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Adam Rana, Entrepreneur and International Speaker

Your Perfect Stay, a short-term rental company with an influence in the United Kingdom and Dubai, is bound to reach greater heights with its founder, Adam Rana, extending his influence in the broader landscape through keynote speaking. Rana is now taking his insights to global audiences, focusing on entrepreneurship, business strategy, and real estate investment. He aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate leaders with the knowledge, tools, and frameworks they need to scale in competitive industries.

Born in Pakistan, Rana moved to the UK with his mother and two younger siblings in pursuit of better opportunities. He overcame multiple challenges, from learning a new language and familiarizing himself with a new environment to navigating financial struggles. He climbed the corporate ladder before he finally found his passion in entrepreneurship.

In 2018, Rana launched Holistic Properties Group, determined to help clients build long-term wealth through high-yield property investments. The company became a trusted name in the UK property sector, offering investors data-driven strategies and transparent property transactions. Rana’s ability to create structured investment models propelled the firm to greater heights.

With a keen ability to identify opportunities, Rana expanded into the short-term rental market, founding Your Perfect Stay Dubai & UK in 2019. It aims to bridge the gap between luxury hospitality and the convenience of short-term rentals, catering to business and leisure travelers in the UK and Dubai. Understanding market demand, the forward-thinking entrepreneur allowed Your Perfect Stay to gain traction as a reliable provider of premium serviced accommodations.

In 2023, Rana and his business partners acquired EP Real Estate (Equity Partners) as part of their M&A strategy. Based in Dubai, the company is known for providing high-return real estate investment opportunities and serving as an official associate partner of the English Premier League club Crystal Palace. As Managing Director, Rana leverages his expertise in market analysis, negotiation, and strategic growth to position EP Real Estate as a key player in the region’s competitive property market.

Rana boasts a background rooted in technical expertise and corporate leadership. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering, where he developed a strong foundation in problem-solving, systems thinking, and efficiency optimization. Before fully venturing into entrepreneurship, he gained corporate experience in high-level roles. He became an Investment Team Leader at a global energy corporation. Here, he was responsible for overseeing multi-million-pound infrastructure projects, managing budgets, and coordinating with stakeholders.

Rana also took on the role of Senior Quality Engineer at a British multinational automobile manufacturer, managing large-scale business projects. These experiences informed his strategic mindset and leadership skills, which now define his approach to business.

Now, delving into keynote speaking, Rana aims to share real-world insights beyond theory. His talks focus on helping entrepreneurs build sustainable, scalable businesses through informed decision-making, financial intelligence, and market adaptability. Rana delivers his content clearly, authentically, and with practical depth, whether discussing real estate investing, business expansion, or leveraging emerging opportunities.

“I believe success is about creating systems that allow you to grow, adapt, and thrive in any market,” Rana remarks. “I want to help others accelerate their journey by sharing the strategies and lessons I’ve learned firsthand so they can scale faster and more effectively.”

The upcoming keynote engagements of the Your Perfect Stay Founder will primarily target the United States, the UK, and the Middle East markets, where he intends to connect with business communities eager to learn from his expertise. He is also currently running a successful mentorship program, authoring a business strategy book, and developing a digital platform that educates future entrepreneurs, all while expanding his real estate investments and exploring opportunities in emerging business markets.

Media Contact

Name: Kat Mendoza

Email: info@yourperfectstay.co.uk











