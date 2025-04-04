Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Continues Investigation of SentinelOne, Inc. (S)

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of SentinelOne, continuously holding shares since June 1, 2022, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/sentinelone-inc-nyse-s

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the company. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SentinelOne lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) as a result, SentinelOne's Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") was overstated; and (iii) consequently, SentinelOne's guidance was overstated.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, PLLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements: In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by the ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition underscores our effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where we served as lead or co-lead counsel. This notable accomplishment marks the eighth occasion our firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, as determined by the total dollar value of final recoveries.

