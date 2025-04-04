BitMart Joins Global Dollar Network to Advance Trusted Stablecoin Adoption

Mahe, Seychelles, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Paxos, the issuer of Global Dollar (USDG), through its participation in the Global Dollar Network (GDN). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in BitMart’s commitment to accelerating adoption of trusted, stable, and enterprise-grade digital assets.

The Global Dollar Network is an open network of market leaders working collectively to build a stablecoin-enabled, accessible financial system. USDG, the digital asset powering this network, is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd. (PDS), a financial institution under prudential oversight by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). USDG is substantively compliant with MAS’s upcoming stablecoin framework.

As a newly onboarded GDN partner, BitMart will not only enable users to purchase USDG directly on its platform but also facilitate broader trading options by introducing USDG trading pairs in the near future. This integration enhances the utility and accessibility of USDG across global markets.

For more details on USDG and its terms of use, please visit: https://www.paxos.com/terms-and-conditions/stablecoin-terms-conditions

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion.

About Global Dollar (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) is a trusted U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd., which is subject to prudential oversight by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. USDG powers the Global Dollar Network, an enterprise-grade network of market leaders accelerating stablecoin adoption.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.