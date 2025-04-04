Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in March 2025 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 5.6% Compared to 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for March 2025, compared with March 2024.

For March 2025, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 7.0%, compared to March 2024. Guadalajara, Tijuana, and Los Cabos airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 10.4%, 5.6%, and 3.5% respectively, compared to March 2024. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 7.7%, compared to March 2024.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Mar-24 Mar-25 % Change Jan - Mar 24 Jan - Mar 25 % Change Guadalajara 922.8 1,088.8 18.0% 2,671.7 3,021.1 13.1% Tijuana* 687.5 724.0 5.3% 1,985.6 2,057.5 3.6% Puerto Vallarta 205.2 231.5 12.8% 574.8 653.6 13.7% Los Cabos 219.5 238.9 8.8% 637.7 668.9 4.9% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 160.6 180.3 12.3% 484.0 515.5 6.5% Hermosillo 160.2 188.8 17.9% 457.5 508.7 11.2% Kingston 0.4 0.0 (97.3%) 0.6 0.1 (87.3%) Morelia 47.1 63.5 34.8% 146.2 186.1 27.3% Mexicali 91.4 104.1 13.9% 288.3 293.1 1.7% La Paz 98.9 98.5 (0.3%) 271.4 280.6 3.4% Aguascalientes 51.0 53.7 5.3% 142.3 151.8 6.7% Los Mochis 42.4 56.4 33.2% 126.2 165.0 30.8% Manzanillo 12.4 11.9 (3.8%) 35.9 34.8 (3.2%) Total 2,699.5 3,040.6 12.6% 7,822.2 8,536.9 9.1%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Mar-24 Mar-25 % Change Jan - Mar 24 Jan - Mar 25 % Change Guadalajara 494.5 476.1 (3.7%) 1,490.2 1,507.0 1.1% Tijuana* 324.4 344.7 6.3% 952.4 1,014.9 6.6% Puerto Vallarta 551.4 531.3 (3.6%) 1,543.8 1,472.5 (4.6%) Los Cabos 538.7 545.8 1.3% 1,408.0 1,382.9 (1.8%) Montego Bay 522.8 482.6 (7.7%) 1,457.3 1,338.9 (8.1%) Guanajuato 84.6 83.2 (1.7%) 247.1 263.1 6.5% Hermosillo 7.0 6.6 (6.7%) 23.3 20.9 (10.2%) Kingston 129.3 139.2 7.7% 391.4 428.0 9.4% Morelia 51.9 55.1 6.1% 157.2 174.2 10.8% Mexicali 0.6 0.6 (1.4%) 1.6 1.8 9.3% La Paz 1.3 3.2 150.0% 3.2 8.7 171.5% Aguascalientes 22.2 23.4 5.2% 69.5 73.7 6.0% Los Mochis 0.7 0.6 (11.4%) 2.0 1.9 (6.3%) Manzanillo 13.8 14.8 7.3% 40.3 43.9 9.0% Total 2,743.2 2,707.2 (1.3%) 7,787.1 7,732.4 (0.7%)

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Mar-24 Mar-25 % Change Jan - Mar 24 Jan - Mar 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,417.4 1,564.9 10.4% 4,161.9 4,528.2 8.8% Tijuana* 1,011.9 1,068.8 5.6% 2,938.0 3,072.3 4.6% Puerto Vallarta 756.6 762.8 0.8% 2,118.6 2,126.1 0.4% Los Cabos 758.1 784.6 3.5% 2,045.7 2,051.8 0.3% Montego Bay 522.8 482.6 (7.7%) 1,457.3 1,338.9 (8.1%) Guanajuato 245.3 263.6 7.5% 731.0 778.6 6.5% Hermosillo 167.2 195.4 16.8% 480.8 529.6 10.2% Kingston 129.7 139.2 7.4% 392.0 428.1 9.2% Morelia 99.1 118.6 19.7% 303.4 360.3 18.8% Mexicali 92.0 104.7 13.8% 289.9 294.9 1.7% La Paz 100.2 101.8 1.6% 274.6 289.3 5.4% Aguascalientes 73.2 77.1 5.3% 211.8 225.5 6.5% Los Mochis 43.1 57.1 32.5% 128.2 166.9 30.2% Manzanillo 26.2 26.7 2.0% 76.2 78.7 3.2% Total 5,442.6 5,747.8 5.6% 15,609.3 16,269.3 4.2%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Mar-24 Mar-25 % Change Jan - Mar 24 Jan - Mar 25 % Change Tijuana 319.0 339.1 6.3% 941.8 998.2 6.0%

Highlights for the month:

The seats available during March 2025 increased by 9.0%, compared to March 2024. The load factors for the month went from 84.0% in March 2024 to 81.5% in March 2025. New routes:



Guanajuato - Monterrey: Volaris Puerto Vallarta – Sacramento: Southwest Los Cabos – Nashville: Southwest Los Cabos – Oakland: Volaris





Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

