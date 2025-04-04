Amesite (Nasdaq: AMST) Anticipates Sales Growth Amid Shifting Trade Dynamics

DETROIT, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading developer of AI-powered enterprise solutions, today confirms that its operations remain unaffected by recently announced U.S. tariffs. Amesite is U.S.-owned with a fully remote, U.S.-based workforce and no reliance on foreign hardware or suppliers. Amesite’s cloud-native infrastructure avoids international chokepoints, shielding it from tariff impacts.

Software companies and platforms built on domestic technology and workforces remain insulated from the newly implemented trade policy, which sets a 10% tariff on most imports—and up to 32% on goods from certain countries.

Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, said, “Our sales trajectory reflects exactly what we anticipated. In a climate of rising uncertainty and costs, and increasing demand for care, solutions that deliver efficiency, accuracy, and scalability are even more essential. Powered by AI, NurseMagic™ reduces charting time by 95% and ensures audit-ready documentation—making our solution both high-performing and cost-effective for our customers.”

Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite, said, “Increasing cost pressures increase the demand for NurseMagic™. We’re strongly positioned to lead in the home health industry. Today, we’re onboarding larger organizations that are rolling out our platform enterprise-wide—across clinical and non-clinical teams, including social workers, administrators, and aides—fueling both user growth and revenue.”

About Amesite

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagicTM, streamlines documentation for nurses and caregivers, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagicTM is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.

