Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Possible Claims Against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aldeyra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALDX). The investigation concerns whether Aldeyra and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 3, 2025, Aldeyra Therapeutics issued a press release stating that the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) for reproxalap, the Company’s lead drug candidate. The FDA stated that the NDA “failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in treating ocular symptoms associated with dry eyes.” The FDA identified concerns with the trail data submitted with the NDA, which the FDA stated may be related to methodological issues, including a difference in baseline scores across treatment arms. On this news, the price of Aldeyra shares declined by $3.90 per share, or approximately 73%, from $5.32 per share on April 2, 2025, to close at $1.42 on April 3, 2025.

