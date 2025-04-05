Las Vegas, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In the world of anti-aging and cellular health, one NAD+ booster has risen above all others as the premier solution for longevity, energy, and age-defying wellness: GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN, developed and distributed by Leading Edge Health. With a strong emphasis on safety and trust, backed by two decades of formulation expertise and reinforced by clinical research, this supplement is quickly becoming recognized as the best NMN supplement brand available today.

Why NAD+ and NMN Matter in the Fight Against Aging

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a critical molecule found in every living cell, playing a central role in cellular metabolism, mitochondrial function, DNA repair, and gene expression. As we age, NAD+ levels can decline by over 50% by midlife, leading to a host of degenerative changes: fatigue, cognitive decline, joint pain, poor skin quality, and slow metabolism.

To counteract this biological decline, scientists have identified NMN (β-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) as a highly efficient precursor to NAD+. When consumed, NMN is converted directly into NAD+ in cells, restoring youthful function from the inside out.

The Science Behind GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN

The formulation of GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN by Leading Edge Health is grounded in the latest advancements in longevity research. Each capsule contains:

250 mg of 96% pure NMN , verified by Certificate of Authenticity

, verified by Certificate of Authenticity Liposomal encapsulation , a protective lipid layer that enhances absorption

, a protective lipid layer that enhances absorption No fillers or synthetic additives, preserving molecular integrity

What Sets GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN Apart? Most NMN supplements break down in the digestive system before being absorbed. The liposomal delivery system in GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN ensures NMN is safely transported through the stomach and delivered directly to cells, improving bioavailability by up to 3x compared to standard formulations.

Clinical Studies That Validate NMN and NAD+ Supplementation

Numerous peer-reviewed studies have highlighted the efficacy of NMN supplementation:

Journal of Advanced Research (2022): NMN raised NAD+ levels and reversed age-related energy decline in mammals, extending their lifespans by up to 30%.

NMN raised NAD+ levels and reversed age-related energy decline in mammals, extending their lifespans by up to 30%. Nature Communications (2019): Oral NMN improved insulin sensitivity and NAD+ biosynthesis in aging women.

Oral NMN improved insulin sensitivity and NAD+ biosynthesis in aging women. Cell Metabolism (2016): NMN supplementation reversed physiological aging symptoms in mice, improving muscle and brain function.

NMN supplementation reversed physiological aging symptoms in mice, improving muscle and brain function. Integrative Medicine (2020): Highlighted the role of NAD+ in cellular repair, mitochondrial rejuvenation, and inflammation control.

These findings form the backbone of GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN's credibility as a science-backed supplement.

Manufactured by Leading Edge Health: A Company with Legacy and Trust

Leading Edge Health, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been a leader in natural health and wellness products for over 20 years. The company is known for producing pharmaceutical-grade supplements supported by clinical research, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

All products, including GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN, are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities, are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and third-party tested for quality and purity.

Health Benefits of GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN

Cellular and Mitochondrial Energy

NMN supports mitochondrial function, which results in more consistent daily energy and stamina and reduced feelings of burnout or "brain fog."

DNA Repair and Longevity

By raising NAD+ levels, the supplement activates enzymes like sirtuins and PARPs, which repair DNA and extend lifespan potential.

Cognitive Function and Neuroprotection

Clinical trials suggest NMN may improve cognition and memory recall and protect against age-related neurodegeneration.

Skin and Joint Health

Users report visible anti-aging benefits in skin elasticity and radiance, along with relief from joint and muscular discomfort.

Immune System and Metabolic Regulation

NAD+ supports metabolic balance and inflammation response and may improve glucose sensitivity — which is essential for aging populations.

What Makes This NMN Supplement the Best in Its Category

Clinically Validated Dosage – 250 mg is consistent with clinical benchmarks for efficacy and safety. Superior Absorption – Liposomal encapsulation bypasses digestive degradation. Pharmaceutical Purity – Each batch is 96% pure NMN, with verification from third-party labs. Brand Reputation – Created by Leading Edge Health, a pioneer in natural wellness. Customer Protection – Includes a 97-day risk-free money-back guarantee.

Pricing and Packages

Package Quantity Price Savings Basic Plan 1 Bottle $69.00 – Value Bundle 3 Bottles $177.00 Save $30 Ultimate Bundle 6 Bottles $294.00 Save $120

All orders include:

Free domestic shipping

97-day money-back guarantee

Certificate of Authenticity with each purchase

Customer Testimonials

"After taking GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN for three months, I feel more energized and mentally focused. It's a night-and-day difference." – John D., Verified Customer.

"My skin looks fresher, and my joints feel less stiff in the morning. This is unlike any NMN I've tried before." – Alicia M., 62

97-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Customers can try GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN risk-free for up to 97 days. If not satisfied, returns are accepted, even for up to two opened bottles, no questions asked.

How to Order

To purchase GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN, please visit the official website:

Website: https://nmn.genuinepurity.com

For customer service or ordering assistance, contact the manufacturer:

Leading Edge Health

Address: 6130 Elton Ave Las Vegas, NV 89107

Email: support@leadingedgehealth.com

Phone (Toll-Free, North America): 1-866-968-6643

International: +1-778-770-2961 (Available 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM PST)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is NMN safe to take long-term?

Yes, NMN has demonstrated a high safety profile in both human and animal studies. Long-term use supports energy metabolism and cellular health without adverse effects.

How is this product different from other NMN supplements?

GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN uses liposomal technology for enhanced absorption and is manufactured with 96% purity by Leading Edge Health, a reputable wellness company.

Can NMN help with weight loss or metabolism?

Indirectly, yes. By improving mitochondrial function and increasing NAD+, NMN may enhance metabolic efficiency, helping with weight control.

When will I see the results?

Some users report improved energy and focus within 1–2 weeks. More significant anti-aging effects may become noticeable after 1–2 months of consistent use.

Is this product vegan and allergen-free?

Yes. It is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and does not contain soy, dairy, or artificial additives.

Disclaimers and Legal Notices

Medical Disclaimer:

This content is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a licensed healthcare professional before starting any supplement or health regimen.

Results Disclaimer:

Results may vary. The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated the statements regarding GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Affiliate Disclosure:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you make a purchase, the publisher may receive a commission at no extra cost to you. This does not affect the editorial integrity of the content.

Third-Party Product Disclaimer:

GenuinePurity™ Liposomal NMN is developed and distributed by Leading Edge Health. The publisher does not manufacture or fulfill the product and is not liable for any claims associated with product quality, delivery, or customer satisfaction.

Jurisdictional Notice:

This product is intended for consumers in regions where NMN supplements are legal and regulated. Customers are responsible for ensuring compliance with local regulations prior to purchase.