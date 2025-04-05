Blushush by Sahil Gandhi and Ohh My Brand by Bhavik Sarkhedi Partner to Revolutionize Brand Strategy and Personal Branding

London, United Kingdom, April 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blushush, a London-based branding agency co-founded by Sahil Gandhi, has officially joined forces with Ohh My Brand, the personal branding consultancy founded by globally recognized branding expert Bhavik Sarkhedi. This collaboration combines two distinct yet complementary disciplines—strategic brand architecture and high-impact storytelling—to offer a comprehensive branding solution for founders, executives, and high-growth companies.





By merging expertise in brand strategy, personal branding, digital reputation management, and identity design, the partnership aims to redefine how business leaders establish trust, authority, and visibility in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

A Unified Approach to Branding and Influence

With the rapid evolution of digital platforms, branding has expanded beyond just logos and taglines. Founders and CEOs today must navigate reputation, visibility, and strategic positioning to remain competitive. Recognizing this need, Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi have created a holistic branding framework that integrates:

Brand Strategy Development – Crafting cohesive narratives and visual identities.

Personal Branding & Digital Authority – Enhancing thought leadership and credibility.

Reputation Management & Search Optimization – Building online trust and visibility.

Strategic Web Development – Designing high-conversion websites that reinforce brand positioning.

Bridging the Gap in Modern Branding

This partnership is designed to fill a critical gap in the market—where design meets influence. While many agencies offer branding services, few provide a seamless integration of brand architecture with storytelling, authority-building, and digital reputation management.

Sahil Gandhi, co-founder of Blushush and widely known as “The Brand Professor” , has built a reputation for helping businesses craft strategic brand identities that resonate and convert. Bhavik Sarkhedi, the founder of Ohh My Brand , is a globally recognized personal branding specialist, renowned for his ability to create high-impact content strategies that drive engagement and visibility. Together, they are bringing a new, data-driven approach to branding—one that prioritizes long-term influence over short-term tactics.

"Branding is no longer just about aesthetics—it’s about building trust. A strong visual identity means nothing if it isn’t backed by strategic positioning and a compelling story. That’s where this collaboration is different. We’re bringing strategy and storytelling under one roof to create brands that don’t just look good, but actually stand for something,” said Sahil Gandhi.

"A powerful brand is built at the intersection of design, identity, and influence. In today’s digital-first world, a brand’s authority is shaped as much by search and social presence as it is by traditional marketing. This collaboration ensures our clients not only stand out but are also seen, trusted, and remembered," added Bhavik Sarkhedi.

A Data-Driven Vision for Founders and Business Leaders

Through in-depth market research and industry insights, the duo identified a recurring challenge: even seasoned CEOs, startup founders, and Fortune 500 executives often lack a unified brand strategy. Whether it’s inconsistency in messaging, scattered digital presence, or ineffective reputation management, the need for a cohesive, full-stack branding solution has never been greater.

This partnership is designed for business leaders who need:

✔ A clear, differentiated brand strategy that sets them apart.

✔ Personal branding strategies that enhance authority and engagement.

✔ Optimized online presence to dominate search and social ecosystems.

✔ A complete branding ecosystem—from identity design to reputation management.

Upcoming Initiatives & Global Expansion

As part of their joint mission to simplify branding, Blushush and Ohh My Brand will be rolling out a series of global initiatives aimed at making high-level branding accessible to more professionals. Their roadmap includes:

Brand Strategy Workshops & Masterclasses – Exclusive sessions for startup founders, corporate leaders, and creative professionals.

Digital Reputation Accelerator – A targeted program designed to enhance online credibility and search presence.

Bespoke Personal Branding Packages – Tailored solutions for executives looking to establish themselves as industry thought leaders.

With a combined track record of working with Fortune-backed brands and Forbes-featured leaders, this collaboration is set to reshape the future of branding by bridging the gap between design, identity, and digital influence.

For more details on their services and upcoming initiatives, visit www.blushush.co.uk.





About Blushush

Blushush is a London-based branding agency specializing in brand strategy, identity design, and digital presence development. Co-founded by Sahil Gandhi, the brand strategist helps businesses build impactful brands that drive engagement, trust, and long-term growth.

About Ohh My Brand

Ohh My Brand, founded by Bhavik Sarkhedi, is a personal branding consultancy focused on storytelling, digital reputation management, and authority-building. The firm works with executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals to craft compelling personal brands that elevate their influence in the digital space. Visit www.ohhmybrand.com for more details.