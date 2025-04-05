XRP's ExoraPad Presale Surges As XRP Investors Flock To Secure $EXP At A Discounted Price Before Exchange Listing





CORK, Ireland, April 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad , the first-ever AI-powered analytics and IDO launchpad built exclusively for premium projects on the XRP Ledger, is experiencing explosive growth as its ongoing presale rapidly surpasses 65,000 XRP raised.

With less than 6 days remaining, XRP investors and whales alike are urgently securing their $EXP tokens before the imminent exchange listing.

Massive Opportunity: 40 Million $EXP Tokens Available

Driving the intense buying frenzy is the availability of 40 million $EXP tokens, representing 40% of the total supply, exclusively offered to presale participants.

This substantial allocation allows investors to secure a sizable stake in ExoraPad early, positioning them advantageously before broader market exposure dramatically increases the token's value.

Immediate Gains with 25% Premium Exchange Listing

ExoraPad plans to list $EXP tokens immediately following the presale at a 25% premium over the final presale price.

Early participants stand to instantly benefit from a guaranteed value increase once trading begins on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), making this an exceptional opportunity for those looking to maximize their returns.

Strong Community Momentum and Upcoming Launchpad Demo

Excitement around ExoraPad continues to build, bolstered by the project's transparency and active community engagement.

The team recently announced that the highly anticipated demo of the ExoraPad platform, featuring advanced AI analytics for project vetting, predictive modeling, and risk mitigation, will debut in Q2 2025.

How to Join the ExoraPad Presale

Joining the presale is a straightforward process.

Purchase XRP through a reputable exchange like Coinbase or Binance, then transfer your XRP to a secure wallet such as Xaman Wallet.

Visit the official presale page at https://exorapad.com/presale and send XRP to the presale address provided on the website.

Upon completion of the presale, your $EXP tokens will be promptly airdropped to your wallet.

Final Call: Don't Miss Your Chance

With only a few days left before this game-changing presale concludes, the window to secure $EXP tokens at a discounted rate is swiftly closing.

Industry experts and XRP investors alike are eyeing ExoraPad as the next big innovation on the XRP Ledger with a potential for a 100X move.

Act now, join the rapidly growing ExoraPad community and secure your share of $EXP before it's too late!

Website: https://exorapad.com

Presale: https://exorapad.com/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/exorapad

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Exorapad

Documentation: https://docs.exorapad.com

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

