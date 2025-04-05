Scarless MTF Breast Augmentation Performed by Seattle Plastic Surgeon

SEATTLE, April 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For transgender women, breast augmentation is a profoundly emotional step toward aligning their physical selves with their inner identities. Understanding its significance, Dr. Javad Sajan, top Seattle plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic and FeminizationSurgeries.com , is enhancing MTF breast augmentation by using incision placements through the armpit or belly button (Transumbilical Breast Augmentation), ensuring it’s scarless on the chest and offers a more natural and aesthetically pleasing outcome.

Dr. Sajan has recently placed 800cc silicone implants successfully—the largest silicone breast implants approved and available in the United States—using his transaxillary (armpit) method. Additionally, Dr. Sajan’s artistry extends to the transumbilical technique , placing implants through a discreet belly-button incision. His surgical approach ensures no visible chest scars, addressing a major patient concern. Due to the minimally invasive technique, recovery is often 24 hours for these patients.

By making incisions through the armpit or belly button, Dr. Sajan preserves the integrity of the inframammary fold—the natural crease beneath the breast—resulting in a more natural appearance.

How long do you have to be on MTF before breast augmentation?

Dr. Sajan advises most transgender patients to be on hormone therapy for at least 12 months before considering surgery. Significant breast growth usually occurs within two years of hormone therapy, starting as early as three months after initiation, with minor growth continuing slightly longer.

At what age do MTF breasts grow?

Dr. Sajan explains that breast development typically starts within 3–6 months of beginning hormone therapy and continues for 2–3 years, generally occurring between the late teens and adulthood.

How much does MTF breast augmentation cost?

Recognizing affordability as essential, Dr. Sajan accepts all private insurance plans for MTF breast augmentation, significantly reducing financial barriers. Patients using insurance typically pay only their deductible or out-of-pocket costs, while self-pay patients usually spend $5,000–$8,000.

Individuals considering scarless MTF breast augmentation can learn more or schedule a private consultation with Dr. Javad Sajan by visiting www.allureesthetic.com or calling (206) 209-0988.

About Dr. Javad Sajan, Allure Esthetic, and FeminizationSurgeries.com:

Dr. Javad Sajan is a top-rated Seattle-based plastic surgeon specializing in gender-affirming and plastic surgeries. At Allure Esthetic, he and his dedicated team combine advanced surgical techniques with compassionate care to help every patient achieve their vision.