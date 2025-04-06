STG Energy Expands Bitcoin Cloud Mining Services Amid Rising Crypto Demand

LONDON, April 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STG Energy, a leader in Bitcoin cloud mining since 2017 , continues to expand its secure and sustainable mining platform in response to the growing demand for digital assets. Regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), STG Energy offers advanced security features to enhance user confidence and platform reliability.





Image by STG Energy

A Secure and Sustainable Approach to Bitcoin Cloud Mining

As cryptocurrency markets experience a resurgence, STG Energy is strengthening its position in the industry by providing advanced security measures, including Cloudflare SECURE and McAfee SECURE technologies. All assets are stored in cold wallets to protect against cyber threats.

STG Energy is dedicated to providing a seamless and secure experience for both novice and experienced users. The platform’s mobile application, available for both Android and iOS, enables users to easily access and manage their mining operations. The process is straightforward, allowing users to begin earning passive income through a simple sign-up process and trial offers, or by investing in premium mining plans.

Flexible Mining Plans to Suit Every User

STG Energy provides a variety of flexible cloud mining plans designed to accommodate different investment goals, from short-term trials to extended contracts. Key plans include:

Trial Package: $15 for 1 day at 5% daily return (Estimated earnings: $15 + $0.75)

$15 for 1 day at 5% daily return (Estimated earnings: $15 + $0.75) Femto Hash Power: $100 for 2 days at 3.5% daily return (Estimated earnings: $100 + $7)

$100 for 2 days at 3.5% daily return (Estimated earnings: $100 + $7) Atto Hash Power: $600 for 5 days at 2% daily return (Estimated earnings: $600 + $60)

$600 for 5 days at 2% daily return (Estimated earnings: $600 + $60) Yocto Hash Power: $1,500 for 7 days at 2.1% daily return (Estimated earnings: $1,500 + $220.50)

$1,500 for 7 days at 2.1% daily return (Estimated earnings: $1,500 + $220.50) Micro Hash Power: $10,000 for 45 days at 2.5% daily return (Estimated earnings: $10,000 + $11,250)

$10,000 for 45 days at 2.5% daily return (Estimated earnings: $10,000 + $11,250) Standard Hash Power: $23,800 for 50 days at 2.6% daily return (Estimated earnings: $23,800 + $30,940)

All withdrawals are processed in Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash. Rates are subject to market fluctuations.

Three Simple Steps to Start Mining

STG Energy's Android and iOS applications provide users with a seamless way to engage in cloud mining. Users can start by:

Signing up and receiving a $15 bonus to explore Bitcoin mining via the STG Energy app: www.stgenergy.com/index/index/app.html.

Activating a mining plan, from a free trial with potential daily earnings to premium plans for higher returns.

Receiving mining rewards daily, with automatic payments processed in Bitcoin, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash.



Referral and Bounty Programs

STG Energy provides multiple ways for users to earn beyond mining, including:

$15 Welcome Bonus: New users receive a $15 credit to explore Bitcoin mining.



New users receive a $15 credit to explore Bitcoin mining. Affiliate Program: Users may earn 5% per referral, with potential for up to 7% in commissions upon reaching VIP1 status.



Users may earn 5% per referral, with potential for up to 7% in commissions upon reaching VIP1 status. Bounty Program: Additional rewards may be earned by completing promotional tasks, such as sharing content or reporting platform bugs.



Expanding Global Reach and Sustainability Commitment

With over 4 million users across 160 countries, with a rapidly growing presence in the United States, Canada, Iceland, and Kazakhstan. The company is committed to sustainability, utilizing green energy for its mining operations.

For more information, visit: www.stgenergy.cc or follow STG Energy on Twitter at @STG_Energy

About STG Energy



STG Energy is a provider of Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash cloud mining services. Founded in 2017, the company offers secure and regulated mining solutions, focusing on sustainability and providing cutting-edge technology to enable confident participation in the digital currency market.

Disclaimer:

Cryptocurrency mining involves market risks, and earnings are subject to fluctuations in digital asset values. Users should carefully review STG Energy’s terms and conditions before making any investment decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Media Contact:

Amy Davis

STG Energy Investment Company

+447491473444

support@stgenergy.com

http://www.stgenergy.cc