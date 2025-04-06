FxMagnetic Launches Parabolic Trader: A Smarter Way to Trade with Prop Firms and Personal Accounts

LONDON, April 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FxMagnetic, a provider of intuitive trading tools, announces the launch of FxMagnetic Parabolic Trader, the latest addition to its expanding FxMagnetic Suite. Designed for MetaTrader 4 and with a MetaTrader 5 version currently in development, the new software enables traders to create, backtest, and automate strategies using the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) indicator—without requiring any programming skills.

Built specifically for traders working with prop firms like FTMO, The5ers, and others, as well as individual traders managing their own capital, FxMagnetic Parabolic Trader combines technical sophistication with ease of use. It allows traders to build and refine trading strategies directly on the chart, execute thousands of backtest simulations, and review detailed statistics such as win rate, max drawdown, and return/drawdown ratios.







Strategy Optimization Without Code

One of the defining features of FxMagnetic Parabolic Trader is its ability to simulate thousands of strategy variations based on the PSAR indicator and prebuilt logic. This enables traders to uncover winning combinations of parameters that fit their trading style—whether trend-following or reversal-based.

In addition to core features like chart-based backtesting and visual trade signals, the software includes several innovative capabilities that appeal to prop traders and personal account managers alike.

Advanced Filtering: Time-Based Trading Control

The Time Filter feature lets users define specific periods of the trading day during which trade signals can be generated—for example, 08:30–13:00 and 16:00–21:00. This enables traders to focus only on desired market sessions, such as the London and New York overlaps, improving alignment with volatility windows and avoiding low-liquidity periods.

This level of control gives traders the ability to refine their strategy based on personal preferences or firm-specific trading rules—a key requirement for those managing prop firm evaluations.

Failsafe Guard: SL/TP Recovery Mechanism

Another critical addition is the newly introduced Failsafe Guard, an SL/TP (Stop Loss / Take Profit) recovery mechanism that addresses a common concern among traders: the risk of unprotected trades due to broker-side execution issues.

If a trade opens without SL/TP due to temporary limitations, the Failsafe Guard will:

Retry applying SL/TP as soon as broker conditions allow.

Close the trade immediately if the price moves beyond intended SL or TP levels before protection is applied.

This added protection reduces the risk of large losses due to technical execution delays, offering an extra layer of risk management automation—a feature especially important for prop firm traders who must adhere to strict drawdown rules.

Visual Strategy Design with Instant Feedback

Instead of using spreadsheets or coding custom Expert Advisors, traders can now visually design and test strategies right on the MetaTrader chart. Each signal appears on the chart, with color-coded entry and exit points, providing instant clarity on how a strategy performs historically. Combined with powerful metrics, this helps both beginner and advanced traders make more informed decisions.

The vision of the FxMagnetic Suite is to simplify strategy development and automation for all traders, particularly those who need solutions that can function efficiently without constant screen time. This approach supports consistent execution while enabling more flexibility in how and when traders engage with the market.

FxMagnetic Parabolic Trader represents an evolution in the way strategies are tested and deployed—especially for traders who value data-driven decision-making and streamlined automation.

FxMagnetic continues to expand its ecosystem of tools, building on successful releases like FxMagnetic RSI Trader and FxMagnetic Candlestick Labs. With each tool offering multiple built-in strategies and extensive optimization settings, the suite provides a complete solution for strategy discovery, performance analysis, and automated trading.

Media Contact:

Rimantas Petrauskas

Email: support@fxmagnetic.com

Website: www.fxmagnetic.com

