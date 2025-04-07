CIMC-Hexagon Delivers First Type IV High-Pressure Hydrogen Cylinders to Europe

(7 April 2025, Hong Kong/Oslo) CIMC-Hexagon, a joint venture company of CIMC Enric Holdings Limited and Hexagon Purus producing hydrogen cylinder and systems solutions for mobility and infrastructure applications in China and Southeast Asia, has delivered its first batch of Type IV high-pressure hydrogen cylinders for use in Hexagon Purus’ hydrogen distribution modules in Europe. CIMC-Hexagon has obtained European TPED (Transportable Pressure Equipment Directive) certification allowing for delivery of hydrogen storage solutions to the European market. Consequently, the newly completed cylinder manufacturing facility in Shijiazhuang is now ramping up with production of 380 bar distribution cylinders intended for customers in Europe. This initial ramp-up phase is an important step in achieving certification for Type IV high-pressure hydrogen cylinders for the domestic Chinese market.

Expanding Type IV cylinder technology in China and Southeast Asia

Type IV hydrogen storage vessels are characterized by lightweight design, high pressure tolerance, superior hydrogen storage density, corrosion resistance, and extended lifespan, making it the preferred hydrogen technology for bulk hauling and onboard storage in mobility applications.

The Chinese market has relied predominantly on Type III cylinder technology for storage of hydrogen onboard mobility applications. In June 2024, China officially implemented domestic production standards for Type IV cylinders, enabling localized manufacturing and sales, which will accelerate the commercialization of Type IV cylinder technology. CIMC-Hexagon is currently going through the process to achieve Chinese certification and to scale up production to meet the growing demand in China and Southeast Asia.

Li Hui, General Manager of CIMC-Hexagon, said: "To address the rapidly growing market demand for Type IV cylinder technology, we are building robust production and service capabilities for China and Southeast Asia. The delivery of these hydrogen cylinders to Europe is a critical step to develop local certification in China as well as ramping up production capacity”.

Xu Yongsheng, President of Hydrogen Business Center of CIMC Enric, said: “China is targeting global leadership in hydrogen technologies, creating attractive opportunities for both hydrogen distribution and mobility applications. We are looking forward to CIMC-Hexagon continuing to develop a competitive offering for China and Southeast Asia”.

Michael Kleschinski, EVP, Hydrogen Mobility and Infrastructure at Hexagon Purus, said: “China is an attractive market for Hexagon Purus, and we have a great partnership with CIMC Enric. We are very satisfied with reaching the milestone of ramping up cylinder production, an important step in the direction of getting necessary approvals in China”.

About CIMC Enric Holdings Limited

Founded in 2004, CIMC Enric Holdings Limited has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2005. The Company is affiliated with China International Marine Vessel (Group) Ltd. ("CIMC") and is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing equipment that is widely used for the clean energy, chemical environmental, and liquid food industries. CIMC Enric has been a leading integrated clean energy service provider and key equipment manufacturer in the industry. The Company is among the world's top players in high-pressure gas storage and transport vehicles. It is among China's top players in the market of cryogenic transport vehicles and cryogenic storage tanks and one of the top three in terms of domestic market shares for large storage tanks for LNG receiving stations and modular products for LNG refueling stations. CIMC Enric has built a global marketing network and owns over 20 subsidiaries located in China, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Canada that operate production bases and internationally advanced R&D centers.

For more information, please visit https://en.enricgroup.com.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

